The first episodes of Suits LA have finally been released, but the viewership numbers aren't as high as what could've been expected from the spin-off. According to Variety, 2.6 million people tuned in to witness the introduction of Ted Black (Stephen Amell) to television. While the number can be considered impressive, it was remarkably low considering how high the demand for the original Suits series has been in recent years. Time will tell what the future holds for Ted Black's story. The viewership numbers from upcoming weeks will determine if the lawyer will return for a second season.

Suits LA was created after the original Suits series gained plenty of popularity during the summer of 2023. Four years had passed since the show came to a close, but viewers who were only just discovering the story of Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) fell in love with what happened on the screen. The new wave of Suits popularity convinced NBC to move forward with the development of Ted Black's journey. If the spi-noff fails to gain a wider audience, Black's journey might not be as successful as its predecessor.

It's relevant to point out that when the original Suits show became relevant again, the series was available to a wide audience thanks to its presence on Netflix. The fact that Suits LA currently airs on NBC is related to the fact that the spin-off might not be as exposed to new fans as Harvey Specter's story. The streaming rights of Suits LA currently belong to Peacock, the platform responsible for shows such as Poker Face and Twisted Metal. The show could reach more viewers once it becomes available for streaming.

The Cast of 'Suits LA'