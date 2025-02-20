“Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.” The Suits universe is flying to the West Coast for Suits LA, trading concrete skyscrapers for sunny mansions by the Pacific Ocean. The famed and feared Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) had quite the run at New York’s Pearson Hardman, but new lawyer Ted Black (Stephen Amell) is ready to shake things up in Los Angeles. Unlike Harvey’s business, Wall Street-adjacent clientele, Ted’s focuses on a more niche yet highly prospective segment: Hollywood. They say that dreams come true in LA, but those betrayed by the promise of popularity and wealth can always turn to Ted for some legal assistance.

While it is not a direct reboot of the 2011 series, Suits LA is set in the same universe as Harvey’s firm. Featuring a brand new firm and fresh faces, it’s like watching the original show all over again. Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Suits LA.