The wait is almost over. After nearly six years since the original series bowed out back in 2019, Suits: L.A. has set its arrival date for Sunday, February 23, on NBC. It’s been nearly one full year since details surrounding the spin-off began to filter out into the world and in that time, we’ve watched a call sheet add names, a plot begin to take shape, and cameras picked up to begin filming. Now, audiences are just three months away from seeing it all come together.

The spin-off moves from one coast to the other, leaving the Big Apple behind and touching down in sunny Los Angeles, California. Traveling from one location to the other is a former New York prosecutor named Ted Black (Stephen Amell), who has left his life on the East Coast in the dust for, hopefully, bigger and better things out West. It’s in the City of Angels that Ted will pick up a new kind of clientele, shifting his work to become a lawyer at one of the city’s premiere entertainment agencies. While it’s all glitz and glamor on the outside for both Ted and his clients, the real story of what’s going on behind the scenes will be filled with drama and even some ghosts from Ted’s past.

Filling out the rest of the call sheet for Suits: L.A. is a lineup that includes Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge), Bryan Greenberg (One Tree Hill), Troy Winbush (National Treasure: Book of Secrets), Alice Lee (My Adventures with Superman) and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead). The series hails from Aaron Korsh, so those who are feeling leery about a Suits off-shoot can calm down a bit knowing that the same creator is behind both. Korsh also joined the writers’ room for the first season of Suits: L.A. and served as an executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui, and Jon Cowan.

Why a ‘Suits’ Spin-Off Now?

If you’re thinking, “I think I’ve seen this TV show before, and I didn’t like the ending,” you may be wondering why Suits: L.A. got the greenlight after the failed previous spin-off, Pearson. In 2019, Gina Torres reprised her role as Jessica Pearson for the USA Network series only for the wheels to quickly fall off, with the title receiving the ax after just one season. Well, at the end of the summer of 2023 and into the fall, Suits found a new streaming home on Netflix and quickly became one of the streamer’s most-watched titles. With all the hype surrounding the series, it seemed like the perfect time for the creative team to strike while the iron was hot and get things up and running for a completely different cast of characters — which might be the saving grace of Suits: L.A.

You can head over to Netflix or Peacock to stream the original series now while you wait for the February 23 arrival of Suits: L.A.

