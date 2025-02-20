During the SAG and WGA strikes, several shows halted production, leaving viewers dependent on series that were already available to stream. In a twist of fate, Suits — a legal drama that aired on the USA Network from 2011 to 2019 — garnered a second wave of popularity and was watched for a total of 57.7 billion minutes on Netflix in 2023. The original series centered on Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout who finds his way into working alongside top-notch corporate lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) at a New York firm, and offered the perfect balance between legal jargon and office intrigue. Although it was a long-form network drama, clocking in at around 16 episodes per season, its fast-paced storylines and magnetic characters kept viewers hooked.

A couple of years after this phenomenon, a new Suits spin-off is gearing up to premiere on NBC. Instead of being set in the middle of Manhattan's concrete jungle, Suits LA is based in the hub of the entertainment biz, which sets the tone for the series' legal focus. This time around, viewers become acquainted with Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a prosecutor who makes a name for himself as the head of a criminal and entertainment law firm. Despite the departure from the OG series' primary location, Suits LA builds on its predecessor's strengths while also having its own merits.

Stephen Amell's Ted Black Isn't Harvey Specter, But He's Pretty Darn Close

As the title hints, Ted's firm is in LA, and it boasts the buzziest clients in the region. From high-end film producers to TV stars, he and his peers represent the big names in the industry. As a result, Suits LA's protagonist has a lot weighing on him, both in the workplace and in his personal life. While his estranged father is on his deathbed, Ted sees his firm undergoing a crisis, leaving him on a metaphorical tightrope about what to do to keep it from collapsing. After much thought, he agrees to a merger, believing that this might be the right move. Yet, contrary to what Ted anticipated, this decision only adds to his troubles and ultimately leaves him questioning who he can trust.

Based on the first three episodes of Suits LA provided for review, Ted is, in many ways, adjacent to Harvey Specter (whom the character seems to have a personal connection with). He is confident, intelligent, and sometimes arrogant in his job. Yet, beneath his self-assured demeanor, he has a soft spot, particularly when it comes to his brother Eddie (Carson A. Egan). The two of them were rejected by their father during their youth, and since then, Ted has tried to prove his worth by becoming a different type of lawyer. His biggest mission is putting the bad guys behind bars, and although that is a noble pursuit, his tactics aren't exactly by-the-book. Soon enough, Ted involuntarily begins to take a page from his father, belittling those in his midst who are working hard to advance in their own careers. It's a struggle that becomes more evident through his relationships with his colleagues Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg) and Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), who are competing against each other for a promotion.

This turn of events introduced in Suits LA's pilot helps the show achieve its primary goal — expanding on what made the original series great while setting itself apart. Amell's performance as the series' lead keeps the viewer grounded and engaged in a legal drama that leans into the ins and outs of entertainment law. The actor successfully discards the green superhero look he wore in Arrow in favor of a suit and tie, fully embodying the role of a cutthroat lawyer with an unexpected sentimental side. Amell's character also clings to a secret that could potentially jeopardize his career, which the series doesn't reveal right away. Unlike when Mike Ross lied about his Harvard diploma, a revelation confirmed in Suits' very first episode, Ted's past is gradually divulged through flashbacks here and there, with a slow buildup to the reveal of what he's ultimately been hiding.

'Suits LA's Secret Sauce Is Its Focus on the Characters