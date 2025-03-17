Suits LA is improving by the episode as the spin-off looks to mirror familiar themes that made the original series, Suits, a hit among audiences, while still maintaining uniqueness. Where the flagship series introduced romance through a classic office meet-cute between Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), the spin-off adopts a nuanced, layered approach. From Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) complicated history with Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) to Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Rick's (Bryan Greenberg) charged bickering, romance is building up slowly in Suits LA. While Ted and Samantha seem to be done for good, Rick and Erica appear set up for a long-term love-hate dynamic that could potentially send sparks flying between them.

By Episode 2, we learned that Erica and Rick shared a thing in the past, although the details as to how and why they parted ways remain ambiguous. Beneath their sharp-witted exchanges lies an undercurrent of sexual tension that points to unresolved feelings between the pair. However, showrunner, Aaron Korsh has now revealed in a recent interview that he had a different plan for them, one that would have seen them back together as a couple by the end of the pilot. But then what's the fun in that? Korsh revealed he changed things to their current dynamic to portray them in the will-they-won't-they dynamic, something not new to the franchise a la Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty). He said:

“In the original pilot, we had that as a reveal that they used to be together, and they actually end up getting together again in the pilot. But I ended up cutting that scene because I felt like, in classic Suits fashion, it’s better to have them yearning for each other than it is to have them being together. But basically, yes, they used to have a romantic relationship, they don’t anymore, and they’re going to go through the process of deciding if they want to again or not.”

'Suits LA' Needs Rick and Erica's Complex Dynamic