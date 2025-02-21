Suits may have gone off the air more than five years ago, but the show was revived and brought to new levels of popularity when it was added to Netflix in 2023, allowing many fans to discover it for the first time. The show became such a hit that a spin-off dubbed Suits LA was ordered to series with Arrow veteran Stephen Amell set to star. Suits LA will air on NBC and begin streaming on Peacock this Sunday, but reviews for the series have begun pouring in, and everyone is curious to see how the new iteration stacks up to the original. Things unfortunately aren’t looking good for Suits LA, which has debuted with 43% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, nowhere near the 91% score of the original series.

The original Suits also earned a strong 87% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has yet to be seen how casual fans will favor the spin-off, and that score will likely not come in until sometime on Monday following the premiere. Original Suits creator Aaron Korsh returns to write and create Suits LA, and it is the first project he’s worked on since Suits aired its final season in 2019. In addition to Amell, Bryan Greenberg, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Troy Winbush have all been set for roles in Suits LA, with names like Patton Oswalt and Brian Baumgartner attached to guest roles in the series. Original Suits actor Gabriel Macht, who portrays Harvey Specter in the hit legal series, has also been set to return in Suits LA, but it is expected to be a cameo and not a recurring role.

Is ‘Suits’ on Peacock or Netflix?

While Suits LA is set to premiere exclusively on Peacock, the original Suits series will continue to stream on Netflix as well as Peacock, with all nine seasons being available on both platforms. It’s unclear if Netflix’s deal that saw them acquire Suits in 2023 will expire anytime soon, leading to the show being available exclusively on Peacock. The original Suits series is set in New York, but the spin-off follows Ted Black (Amell), a former NY prosecutor who built an LA law firm from the ground up that specializes in both criminal and entertainment law. The first season of Suits LA consists of 13 episodes, and it has not yet been renewed for Season 2.

Suits LA premieres this Sunday, February 23 on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the project.