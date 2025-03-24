There's simply no hiding from the poor start to life on our screens Suits LA has had. The long-awaited spinoff to the smash-hit success of Suits stuttered out of the gates on its first couple of episodes, initially leading to a poor opening score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with the series' 43% from critics paling in comparison to the huge 91% rating for the original series. Alas, as episodes have been released and Suits LA edges closer to the halfway point, it seems fortunes are yet to change, with the series' critical rating on the aforementioned site having now dropped to 39%.

From audiences, the original Suits' strong 87% rating far outshines the subpar 47% held by the spinoff, although that number is at least higher than the critical score. This is all despite keeping important continuity between the series, with original Suits creator Aaron Korsh back to craft Suits LA from the ground up, and everyone's favorite Gabriel Macht even returning, albeit in a cameo role in Episode 4, "Batman Returns." Speaking about the poor comparative performance of Suits LA thus far, Bryan Greenberg, who plays Rick Dodson, admitted to NDTV, "I think it's fair!" before going on to add:

"But you know, just give us some time. That's all I'm asking of the audience. Let us settle in. The audience is starting to understand that we are doing something different. I think we, as actors, are starting to fall into our roles. I think the writers are doing the same. I think we're finding it and it's great."

'Suits LA' Episode 5 Sees the Series Get Back on Track