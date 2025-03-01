The journey of Suits was a strange one, with the series hitting its peak pop culture relevance some four years after it was canceled. Becoming an overnight hit on streamer Netflix, the wider world was seemingly awoken to the immersive dramatic genius of Suits, with a spin-off then quickly announced. Once again created by Aaron Korsh, Suits LA has been one of the most hotly-anticipated additions to February's television lineup, with the first episode premiering last Sunday.

After a bombshell was dropped, new characters were revealed, and the same old law industry chess game was dusted off the shelf, it was quickly clear that Suits was back in business, only now in LA. So, with that in mind, and with fans ready and waiting to see the next developments in a bitter burgeoning rivalry, here's a look at what you need to know before Suits LA episode 2.

You can officially catch the second episode of Suits LA on Sunday, March 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will then be released weekly through April 27 live on NBC. If you miss an episode as it airs, fear not, as all episodes of Suits LA will join the eye-catching ranks of Peacock for your viewing pleasure. You can catch up on the previous episode right now on the streamer.

What Happened in the 'Suits LA' Premiere?

Suits LA's first episode was all about introductions, with viewers welcomed to the bright lights of Los Angeles following a move from New York, with Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) rocky past in the Big Apple sure to come back and haunt him. We are also introduced to Black's company, Black Lane Law Firm, as well as Josh McDermitt's hotshot attorney Stuart Lane, with the two namesakes of Suits LA's law firm the sort of dynamic duo that fans of the franchise had come to expect the story to revolve around. However, what appears to be a night of celebration - and plenty of drinking - instead unravels the first great betrayal of the series, with Ted waking up to find out that the office has been cleared out, with a merger contract, unbeknownst to Black, having handed everything the way of Lane and the once-best friends now facing a bitter professional and personal rivalry. In a recent interview with TVLine, Suits LA creator, Aaron Korsh, spoke of the shocking betrayal, explaining that the moment that set the first domino tumbling was a simple insult.

"Ted calling Stuart the flea was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Ted was a prosecutor, so anybody that’s a criminal defense attorney, he doesn’t respect the job. So it was [the] years-long toll of him not respecting what Stuart did. And then, when they were negotiating to merge, Ted felt like entertainment law was a much more valuable portion of the firm than criminal defense and publicly said, “Stuart’s a flea, and I’m aligning in terms of the value of the firm.” In Ted’s mind, he was just saying that to kind of say, “Therefore, when we merge, our firm should be valued more highly because maybe our entertainment division is stronger than yours.” But Stuart took it personally."

For a more thorough investigation into Suits LA's premiere episode, check out Collider's full recap.

'Suits LA' Episode 2 Preview

Suits LA episode 2, "Old Man Hanrahan", debuts this coming Sunday at 9 p.m., with the official promo available to watch above. The shocking betrayal from episode 1 will continue to sting Ted as episode 2 begins with Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg) being ordered to poach one of Ted's best clients behind his back. Of course, in the world of law, fire is always met with fire, with Black and Associates gearing up to make their move and strike where it might hurt. However, this professional chaos will, once again, be hampered by the personal turmoil in Ted's life, with a poor relationship with his father and the grief of losing his only confidant, his brother, amplifying the desperate frustrations in his life. This leaves Ted often vulnerable, something Amell previously discussed in an interview with TV Insider, saying, “Behind closed doors, there’s a version of Ted that he does not let anyone see, and that’s, for me personally, the most interesting part of the character.” An official synopsis for Suits LA episode 2 reads:

"Ted needs Amanda's help with a new prosecutor in Lester's murder trial; Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick's position in the firm; in the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness."

What Is the Episode Schedule for 'Suits LA'?

Although not all information is currently known about the new Suits spin-off, here is a look at the episode schedule based on what we do know for those hoping to plan their calendars around Suits LA.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday" Attorney Ted Black and partner Stuart Lane are about to merge with a firm run by Ted's ex; associates Rick and Erica vie for positions in the firm, but when the merger hits a snag, Ted, a former prosecutor, must step into a role he holds in contempt. Sunday, February 23, 2025 2 "Old Man Hanrahan" Ted needs Amanda's help with a new prosecutor in Lester's murder trial; Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick's position in the firm; in the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness. Sunday, March 2, 2025 3 "He Knew" Ted and Kevin deal with a bombshell about Lester's motive for killing his producing partner; Erica and Leah try to fulfill an unorthodox request for a celebrity client; in the past, Ted drags his old friend Stuart into his mob case. Sunday, March 9, 2025 4 "Batman Returns" TBC Sunday, March 16, 2025 5 TBC TBC Sunday, March 23, 2025 6 TBC TBC Sunday, March 30, 2025 7 TBC TBC Sunday, April 6, 2025 8 TBC TBC Sunday, April 13, 2025 9 TBC TBC Sunday, April 20, 2025 10 TBC TBC Sunday, April 27, 2025