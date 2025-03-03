While Ted (Stephen Amell) is convinced that Lester (Kevin Weisman) is innocent, those convictions wane daily. Getting a visit from the prosecutor with a bombshell motive makes a tough case even tougher. And just when someone thinks something cannot get worse, Black & Associates is in for a rude awakening. In Suits LA Season 1, Episode 3, "He Knew", Ted and Kevin (Troy Winbush) scramble to find their footing after the motive revelation. At the same time, flashbacks revisit a case where Ted and Stuart (Josh McDermitt) worked together, involving the mob, according to the logline below. NBC released a sneak peek of the March 9 episode, finding Black & Associates losing ground as another side of their client emerges.

"Ted and Kevin deal with a bombshell about Lester’s motive for killing his producing partner. Erica and Leah try to fulfill an unorthodox request for a celebrity client. In the past, Ted drags his old friend Stuart into his mob case."

Lester's Anger Issues Emerge In 'Suits LA' Season 1, Episode 3

"How is the murder case going?" Erica (Lex Scott Davis) asks when the video above begins. A montage shows Lester consumed by anger as he breaks everything he can lay his hands on. "Not a good look on a man accused of murder," Kevin tells Ted as they watch Lester unravel. It's unclear why he is acting this way, but if he just found out his partner was sleeping with his wife, it's an understandable reaction. It would also put Ted in a better position knowing this is new information to Lester, meaning at the very least it wasn't the motive for the murder he stands accused of. Meanwhile, Stuart reaches out to Ted. Both men are not seeing eye to eye after that major betrayal, but Stuart must have something huge if he's risking calling Ted. "If you hang up on me you're going to regret it," he begins with a warning. What does he have for Ted? Is it useful or just misdirection?

The past is a huge part of Suits LA as it fills in the gaps. Episode 2, "Old Man Hanran," established a solid connection between Ted and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) for the original Suits, a connection that was teased in the pilot episode. It was revealed that they were friends. Harvey is set to appear sometime in Season 1, and series creator Aaron Korsh revealed that Harvey will be a major figure in Ted's life. "Harvey will show up in the past, and then he’ll show up in the past again, and then he shows up in the present," he told TV Line. What does he show up for?

Tune in to NBC on Sundays to catch new episodes of Suits LA and watch the saga unfold.

Source: TV Line