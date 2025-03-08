The hotly-anticipated spinoff of the beloved Suits has now officially arrived, with the first two episodes dropping across the past two Sundays. Once again helmed by Suits creator Aaron Korsh, Suits LA already promises a bitter rivalry set to take the entertainment law landscape of LA by storm, with the shocking first installment making way for a second that showcased the evolution of a second rivalry.

Alas, critical reception for the series has been less than impressive thus far, with a 39% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes leaving plenty to be desired. However, Suits' reputation was never as strong as it is now, with the show really having to prove its worth after its initial debut. That same possibility could come the way of this spinoff, with the quality of the coming episodes paramount to a turn in fortune. With that in mind, and with Episode 2 round the corner, here's a look at everything you need to know.

When Can You Watch 'Suits LA' Episode 2?

Image via NBC

You can officially catch the third episode of Suits LA on Sunday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will then be released weekly through April 27 live on NBC. If you miss an episode as it airs, fear not, as all episodes of Suits LA will be available to stream on Peacock.

If you don't have a Peacock subscription and will need one for Suits LA's next installment, here's a look at the two subscription plans the streamer has available:

What Happened in 'Suits LA' Episode 2?

Image via NBC

Titled "Old Man Hanrahan," Suits LA Episode 2 was expected to head full speed into the burgeoning rivalry between Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt). However, the episode instead focused on a different and perhaps even sexually driven rivalry, one emerging between the pair's closest professional confidants, Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis) and Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg). Specifically, the pair go face-to-face in the battle to retain Dylan Pryor (Victoria Justice) as a client, with the very foundations of Ted's firm relying on Dylan. After Rick had signed Dylan to Ted's firm in the opening episode, Rick's requirement to secure a big name to take head of entertainment at his new firm made this a fight for superiorty that played out in ugly fashion, exposing the worst of both combatants and leaving the door open for more feuding down the line. The episode also gave more clues to the intricacies of the New York past that very much haunts Ted, with more expected to arrive next week.

Watch the 'Suits LA' Episode 3 Promo

Available to watch above, the promo for Suits LA Episode 3, "He Knew," promises more on Ted and Stuart's burning rivalry. Erica and Rick's fascinating battle will also continue in light of the former losing Dylan to the latter, with the chess-like strategy of law once again providing plenty of intriguing entertainment. Expect the murder case at Suits LA's heart to get even trickier as well, as new evidence and this ever-twisting case continue to give Ted and Kevin a headache. As well as all this, Episode 3 is also expected to bring two fresh faces to the series, with both Elizabeth Bogush and Kristen Hager expected to guest star as Helen Lane and Valerie Thompson respectively. On the subject of more famous faces appearing in the series, creator Korsh told Entertainment Weekly:

"These are entertainment lawyers, so they have entertainment clients. And much of the time, those clients will be real actors playing versions of themselves. A large part of the fun of the show is seeing real actors play versions of themselves and give you a peek behind the curtain into what life is like for people struggling to make it in our industry. Sometimes their cases will be silly, and sometimes they'll be serious. Usually, there'll be an emotional component underlying the case."

The synopsis for the upcoming Episode 3 reads:

"Ted and Kevin learn shocking news about Lester's partner's murder; Erica and Leah handle a strange celebrity request; flashback shows Ted involving Stuart in a mob investigation."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Suits LA'?

Image via NBC

For those looking to plan their calendars around Suits LA, here's a look at the episode schedule based on the information we currently have.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday" Attorney Ted Black and partner Stuart Lane are about to merge with a firm run by Ted's ex; associates Rick and Erica vie for positions in the firm, but when the merger hits a snag, Ted, a former prosecutor, must step into a role he holds in contempt. Sunday, February 23, 2025 2 "Old Man Hanrahan" Ted needs Amanda's help with a new prosecutor in Lester's murder trial; Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick's position in the firm; in the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness. Sunday, March 2, 2025 3 "He Knew" Ted and Kevin deal with a bombshell about Lester's motive for killing his producing partner; Erica and Leah try to fulfill an unorthodox request for a celebrity client; in the past, Ted drags his old friend Stuart into his mob case. Sunday, March 9, 2025 4 "Batman Returns" Ted and Erica take on Samantha to save Lester's movie, but the battle may hurt his murder trial; Rick enlists Stuart's help when a difficult actor is arrested; in the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend. Sunday, March 16, 2025 5 TBC TBC Sunday, March 23, 2025 6 TBC TBC Sunday, March 30, 2025 7 TBC TBC Sunday, April 6, 2025 8 TBC TBC Sunday, April 13, 2025 9 TBC TBC Sunday, April 20, 2025 10 TBC TBC Sunday, April 27, 2025