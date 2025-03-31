Lester's (Kevin Weisman) case was touch and go for a moment there, but Ted (Stephen Amell) and his team pulled off something short of a miracle in Suits LA Season 1, Episode 6, "Dester." With that behind them and the firm living to fight another day, it's on to the next case. A new episode airs on Sunday, April 6, at 9 pm ET on NBC. In Suits LA Season 1, Episode 7, "Good Times," The death of a beloved client brings Ted and Rick (Brian Greenberg) back together. Kevin (Troy Winbush) helps Erica (Lex Scott Davis) with a family matter. Stuart (Josh McDermitt) and Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) clash over a distasteful client. Leah (Alice Lee) considers leaving the law. In the past, Ted gets news that could derail his career as a prosecutor," reads the official logline, teasing a plethora of arcs as the season picks up speed. NBC released a sneak peek of the episode, previewing these arcs and more.

Nothing gets a lawyer going like the sweet taste of victory, and Ted Black is no different. He spots a shiny new appearance after winning Lester's case, and since he did it together with Amanda (Maggie Grace), it brings them closer. When they return to the firm in the video below, the sexual tension is off the charts. Meanwhile, more trouble knocks on Railsback Lane when they take on a new client, but Samantha and Stuart's convictions about him cause them to have differing opinions. Samantha would rather not represent this new client, but Stuart warns her that she has a direct stake in seeing the firm succeed, even if they might have to represent unscrupulous clients. "Your name's on the damn letterhead," he says. Will Railsback Lane survive these constant tussles?

Viewers Will Meet Erica's Family in 'Suits LA' Season 1

The logline teases a family matter for Erica. Lex Scott Davis told ScreenRant that viewers will see another side of her character when a family member appears. "We meet her mom, so there are moments where her mom will come back, and we just see a different side of her that's really interesting to lean into," the actress said. "Because she can let her guard down when she's with her mother and the things that she's dealing with on a personal level, and how different she is outside of work versus when she's in the office. So there'll be opportunity to see a different side of Erica very soon," she added.

Who brings Ted and Rick together? What happened in the past to threaten Ted's career? Tune in to NBC on Sunday, April 6, to watch "Good Times" and find out.