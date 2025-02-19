A new adventure in the Suits world begins on Sunday, February 23, when Suits LA premieres on NBC. Created by original series creator Aaron Korsh, the show follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who moves to Los Angeles and reinvents himself representing some of the most powerful clients in the city, even while something from his past haunts him. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. The logline below for the series premiere teases a fast-paced affair as Ted and Stuart (Josh McDermitt) try merging with another firm, but there's a problem. NBC released some new images from the pilot episode "Seven Times a Week and Twice on Sunday," which show the characters in various places but with an air of happiness.

"Attorney Ted Black and partner Stuart Lane are about to merge with a firm run by Ted’s ex. Associates Rick and Erica vie for position in the firm, but when the merger hits a snag, Ted, a former prosecutor, must step into a role he holds in contempt."

'Suits LA' Is Open for Business