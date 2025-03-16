Stephen Amell’s Ted Black is all set to welcome Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) for the first time in tonight’s episode of Suits LA, the LA-focused spinoff of the original Suits that circled the life of Harvey Specter and his associates from 2011 to 2019. Suits LA premiered just last month on February 23, 2025. Three episodes from the first installment are already out and are currently available to stream on Crave. The fourth episode will air on March 16, 2025, and is titled “Batman Returns” — teasing the return of fan-favorite, hot-shot Manhattan lawyer, Harvey Specter.

Amell just took to his Instagram to share the update and the BTS image of the two of them from the sets of Suits LA. At first glance, it almost looks as if Oliver Queen (Arrow) and Harvey Specter have teamed up. However, now that momentum is building for Ted Black, seeing the LA and Manhattan boys together will certainly be eye candy on screen. Not to mention — their charisma and impeccable reasoning skills — that will inarguably make them an absolute treat to watch.

Although Suits ended roughly six years ago, and Macht had briefly reprised his iconic role as Harvey Specter in another spinoff called Pearson by then. He's now set to return again but as a recurring character this time. Although the show has received mixed reviews so far, Harvey’s highly-anticipated appearance has undeniably dominated fan conversations and given the showrunners a straightforward, crowd-pleasing low-hanging fruit to drum up excitement around Suits LA.

Macht Will Be Passing the Torch to Amell in ‘Suits LA’ Episode 4

In a recent interview, Macht made his intentions crystal clear about reprising his role in the upcoming episode. According to Macht, his cameo will be symbolizing a passing of the torch, and underscore how Suits LA will continue expanding the franchise’s universe under new leadership of Ted, who will become the modern face of high-stakes small-screen litigation and cunning negotiation. His exact words about the same being:

“I definitely see this as a passing of the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the rest of the cast and crew in this ‘Suits LA’ universe. I was excited to come back and revisit the world of Suits, and I had a great time with the ensemble of players that are working on that show. Suits LA is in great hands, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the new team shapes the series.”

Mark your calendar for Sunday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, as that’s when the fourth episode of Suits LA, Season 1, "Batman Returns," will air. The show will continue to air weekly on NBC through April 27, 2025 — so fans can expect a steady stream of legal drama throughout March and most of April.

Suits LA Release Date February 23, 2025 Network NBC Writers Aaron Korsh Cast Stephen Amell Ted Black Creator(s) Aaron Korsh

Source: Instagram, BleedingCool