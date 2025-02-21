2023 brought with it a massive resurgence for the NBC legal drama, Suits, as it broke records on the streaming platform, Netflix. The USA Network series ran from 2011 to 2019, and featured a leading cast including Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, and Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson. The aftershocks of the resurgence resulted in the upcoming spin-off, Suits LA, which takes the universe away from New York to the West Coast. Stephen Amell, who plays Ted Black, leads a new cast, which is set to tell new stories. However, there is a lingering skepticism that the spin-off will be too similar to the original.

Amell leads a cast that also includes Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen, and Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane. The trio, alongside Amell's Black, are set to lead the affairs of the entertainment firm, Black Lane, operating out of Los Angeles and catering to the city's A-listers. The show premieres on Sunday, February 23, on NBC, and whatever fans online have seen of the show comes from promotional materials released. Speaking on the concern that both shows might be too similar, Amell tells The Los Angeles Times, that fans should reserve their opinions till they see the show, saying:

"It’s weird because I’m playing a new character that a lot of people feel like is a reimagining of another character, but he’s not. Internet commentary is a very, very loud but very, very small portion of the overall fandom at large. If you are adamant that you’re not watching anything but the original show, God bless you. I kind of feel bad for you because it’s the same creative team, and it’s an extension of the universe. None of it really matters until the show airs."

'Suits LA' and the Original are Very Different