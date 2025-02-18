Television shows can sometimes have a massive effect on the viewing audience. Suits was one of those shows, and after its run ended in the fall of 2019, the NBC drama enjoyed a resurgence on streaming a few years later. That rebound has birthed a new show, Suits LA, moving the legal action from New York to Los Angeles. The upcoming spinoff is leaving behind the cutthroat nature of New York's corporate world, and replacing it with the murky waters of entertainment in Hollywood. The series is led by Stephen Amell, who plays Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor out of New York now plying his trade in LA. A newly released sneak peek teases the arrival of one of Black's oldest friends: Harvey Specter.

Harvey Specter Arrives in Los Angeles

The new sneak peek brings viewers into the inner workings of Ted Black's entertainment firm. There are shots of some key players within Ted's firm, including Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. While it does not offer as much dialogue as the last trailer, there remains enough in the clip to highlight that Suits LA will offer all the romance, cunning, style and cockiness you can handle. The clip did save its high point for last, as it welcomes Gabriel Macht back as Harvey Specter. In what seems like a last ditch attempt to woo a client, Ted places a call to Harvey, which his old pal answers. Yes, it's good to have you back, Harvey.

Macht played Harvey, one of the key characters in the original series. He had previously reprised the role in the other Suits spinoff, Pearson. However, when Macht confirmed the news that he'd be returning for yet another crack at the character, it was beyond exciting. The call from Ted Black to Harvey might be the beginning of Macht's return in Suits LA, which will be explored over a three-episode arc. Previously released promotional content has already established the nature of the relationship between Black and Specter, terming them old friends who have kept in touch over the years, and now one needs the assistance of another to kick things off.

The original Suits had a plethora of characters who were all interesting in their own right. From Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) to Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), all contributed immensely to the show's success. Ultimately, original creator Aaron Korsh decided that bringing back Harvey made the most sense. Despite being a role he cherishes, Macht had previously revealed that coming back was not a selfish decision for him, saying, "I'm just doing it for the fans. I'm not doing it for me. I've done it 134 times. I'm not doing it for me."

Suits LA premieres on February 23 at 9 PM ET on NBC. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.