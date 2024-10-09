This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

As NBC prepares to make the world a better place with the new iteration of Suits, its spin-off, Suits: L.A. Original series lead Patrick J. Adams talks about returning for the upcoming spin-off series as well as his titular character, Mike's marriage to Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane. Adams would love to return to the world of Suits. This is a well-known fact, but now, the actor digs deeper into what such a prospective return would look like.

Adams' most recent role is in the Fox crime anthology Accused, alongside Grey's Anatomy alum, Jerrika Hinton. Speaking in a recent interview with TV Line, Adams, while discussing his role in Accused, the actor commented on the possibility of reprising his role in the upcoming Suits spin-off. The cast of Suits L.A. will be helmed by Stephen Amell, who has been tapped to lead the upcoming spin-off alongside Bryan Greenberg and Lex Scott Davis. Adams commended original series creator Aaron Korsh on the spin-off, restated his willingness to return, and offered his take on the state of Mike and Rachel's union. Adams' comments read:

“I’ve offered my services at all times. I love Aaron Korsh and I love that world; it changed my whole life. Obviously, I congratulated Aaron when he got the [series] pickup. ... I know he had an amazing time on the pilot. He said it was like putting on those favorite old clothes again, but with brand-new people who haven’t been in the trenches with you yet.” “Of course they are. Or at least I hope so… That will be the interesting thing, if we can get Mike back in the fold somehow. I guess we’ll figure out how it’s going [with Rachel] — or if it’s going.”

After a run that stretched from 2011-2019, Suits was put on Netflix in 2023 and the show exploded in popularity once more, leading to its upcoming spinoff. Korsh wrote and created the series for television, with Michael Smith and Anton Cropper directing a notable number of episodes during its run. Beyond Adams as Mike Ross and Markle as Rachel Zane, the original series also starred Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Wendell Pierce as Robert Zane, and Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt.

It's An Entirely New Adventure Now

Image via NBC

Audiences have been made aware that Suits: L.A. is not a reboot or direct sequel, but a show that exists within the same universe with new characters. This tantalizingly leaves open the door for the return of characters from the original series. The spinoff will see Amell play Ted Black, a highly sought-after LA lawyer from Black Lane Law Firm with Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen.

Despite the spinoff being born from one of the biggest Netflix revival stories of all-time, Amell isn't worried about pleasing fans of the original Suits series, saying, "No, it's never going to be what the original was, and that would be a terrible reason not to take the job. It's going to be different. It's set in a different place... and there will be people who watch the original but never watch our version, and that's okay. Great. Go find something on Apple TV+ then."

Suits L.A. is currently filming in Los Angeles, and the series does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the original Suits series, now streaming on Netflix.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Main Genre Drama Seasons 9 Studio Network USA Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX