Suits LA has aired two of its episodes so far and the spinoff show has set about crafting a name for itself separate from the original series, Suits. The opening salvo of the show promised much intrigue with Stephen Amell's Ted Black having to endure a brutal betrayal from his close friend, Josh McDermitt's Stuart Lane, when Lane cuts him out from a merger with Ted's ex-girlfriend's law practice. Betrayal is not something new in the Suits franchise, as clearly evidenced in the original show, which ran from 2011 to 2019. It is one of the comparisons viewers will likely draw between both shows besides the obvious references to the law, law practices and impeccably dressed attorneys.

Despite some slight similarities between the two shows, Amell is hoping that viewers will give the spinoff a chance. Aaron Korsh is responsible for developing both shows, so comparisons are something which will most certainly linger. Amell will not linger on the show's predecessor, and encourages others not to as well. "That has to be put aside," Amell says in an interview with Yahoo Canada. "Because I know that I'm not sitting there doing an impersonation of the original." The Arrow star goes on to encourage those familiar with the franchise to give the show a shot, while remaining confident new converts will be drawn in by Suits LA. Amell adds:

"But if people are going to think that, they're going to think that regardless, and if they want to give the show a chance, they're going to give the show a chance regardless. And I also know that a lot of people, because we're on network television and the original wasn't, are going to find the show having never seen the original, so I'm just focusing on the work and all the outside factors, that's for somebody else to figure out."

Ted Black is a Complex and Intriguing Character