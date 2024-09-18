One star of the upcoming spin-off for one of the biggest Netflix revival stories of all-time has some interesting words for those skeptical about his project. While speaking to Michael Rosenbaum during an episode of the Inside of You Podcast, Suits L.A. star Stephen Amell, who has been tapped to lead the next series alongside Bryan Greenberg and Lex Scott Davis, spoke about living up to the immensely high expectations of Suits fans. It's always going to be difficult for passionate fans to accept a new spin-off or revival for a property as beloved as Suits, but it's also not uncommon for the new show's stars to put fans' minds at ease that there is a place for them. Amell took a different approach, and when asked if he was worried about pleasing fans of the original Suits series, he had this to say:

"No, it's never going to be what the original was, and that would be a terrible reason not to take the job. It's going to be different. It's set in a different place... and there will be people who watch the original but never watch our version, and that's okay. Great. Go find something on Apple TV+ then."

While there are plenty of good TV shows on Apple TV+, such as the 13-time Emmy-winner Ted Lasso, this is still quite the response from Amell. It's totally fair to acknowledge that the new one will never be the same as the original, but it would also likely sway a few more people who are on the fence to watch it by saying that Suits L.A. aims to please both fans of the original, and series newcomers. Encouraging fans who are skeptical about checking out the new series to find something on another streaming service is certainly a choice, albeit one that Suits L.A. executives may not be thrilled about. Nonetheless, Apple TV+ certainly isn't complaining about the free press.

What Else Has Stephen Amell Been In?

Close

Amell will always be known for his role as Oliver Queen, aka the Green Arrow in the CW series, and also appearing as the character in The Flash and other CW properties. However, he's also been busy with other superhero properties, such as Code 8 and the sequel Code 8: Part 2, which he stars in alongside his brother, Robbie Amell. Amell also recently starred as Wild Bill in Calamity Jane, the western film which is currently streaming on Prime Video. One of his most famous roles also came in 2016 when he starred as Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Suits L.A. is currently filming in Los Angeles, and the series does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the original Suits series, now streaming on Netflix.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Seasons 9 Studio

WATCH ON NETFLIX