Thanks to a resurgence via streaming over the past couple of years, the world of Suits is set to expand, with an entirely different front opening on the West Coast. Later this month, a spin-off to the legal drama, Suits LA, will introduce audiences to an entirely new cast of lawyers trying to make their mark on the profession. Leading the charge and heading the firm where all the drama will play out is Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell. A former prosecutor, Black has moved from New York to Los Angeles, and as the series launches, is in a battle to save his entertainment law firm which caters to A-list clients.

The recently released Suits LA trailer shows quite clearly that there is significant work to be done by Black should his firm survive. Speaking to Variety, Amell confirms that Black has a lot on his plate. The actor goes on to reveal that Ted is wearing a mask, and the face he puts up with his colleagues, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg) and Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), isn't exactly who the clean-shaven lawyer is behind closed doors. “Behind closed doors, he’s a scared little boy, and nobody — I mean nobody — knows it,” Amell says. “That’s not a sustainable way to live life. He’s not comfortable in his own skin.”

Amell's Black steps into the leading role of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter, who helped pilot the affairs of the original series from the front. Specter was witty, brilliant, confident and cocky. There is an argument to be made that the character never wore a mask, and what you see is what you get, except perhaps when it comes to legal secretary Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty). Discussing taking on a role that requires more cerebral work than muscularly tasking adventures like Arrow, Amell revealed:

"The only muscle on my body that hurts from shooting this show is my brain. You wouldn’t think that you’d be as tired from five heavy, dialogue-rich scenes as you would from a day of stunts, but you are."

'Suits LA' Seeks A Balance Between Comedic and Dramatic Elements