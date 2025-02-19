When Suits LA premieres later this month on February 23, it will see the arrival of Stephen Amell's Ted Black on the scene, with the show returning audiences to the world of the 2011 legal dramedy, Suits. Unlike the original show, the focus will not be only corporate positions and international business takedowns. Rather, Suits LA will focus on a different playing field, with the show set in Los Angeles. The A-list celebrities of Hollywood are the target clientele for Black Lane, the legal firm created by Amell's Black and his best friend, Stuart Lane, played by Josh McDermitt. Ahead of the show's premiere next week, series lead, Stephen has been teasing his character.

Ted Black is a former prosecutor, who has moved from New York to Los Angeles, and as the series launches, finds himself in a battle to save his entertainment law firm. If you know anything about the attorneys that ruled New York in the original show, you'd be aware of their tenacity. Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Amell reveals that his character is equally cut from the same cloth. “He’s willing to go far, but he does like to stay within the parameters of the law,” Amell says of Ted's personality, adding that he “is maybe better able to compartmentalize the human element of things.”

While Lane and Black lead the firm from the top, Lex Scott Davis, who stars as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg, who plays Rick Dodsen, will follow their lead, while battling for who might emerge as head of entertainment. Theirs is set to be an intense squabble as highlighted in a recent trailer, but there is the potential for the personal to equally spill over into the professional, with Amell teasing, “this is the world of Suits and of interoffice drama and politics and romance.” While the interoffice politics and romance might rage all around him, Amell reveals that much of what people see from Ted Black will be a facade. “Behind closed doors, there’s a version of Ted that he does not let anyone see, and that’s, for me personally, the most interesting part of the character,” Amell adds.

Ted Black Partially Creates His Own Dilemma