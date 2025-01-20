When it comes to the dance within the confines of a courtroom, the film and television industry has thrown out several competent characters who might lay claim to the crown of being the best. However, few can beat Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter, for being both brilliant at his job and incredibly cocky about it. The character was introduced when the NBC legal drama, Suits, launched in 2011. With the universe he helped create expanding with Suits: L.A., led by Stephen Amell, Macht's Harvey is making a return to the spin-off, and we are all for it.

Now, NBC released a 30-second promo chucked full of new footage. The clip introduces us once more to Amell's Ted Black, a lawyer and former federal prosecutor whose law firm is now dedicated to catering for high-profile clients in California. Black is seen alongside several of his colleagues even as he goes about establishing himself as the best attorney in the country. But as an explosion rocks an apartment he approaches, it is clear that establishing himself as king won't be entirely straightforward. The video includes a brief shot at a framed photo, showing Harvey and Ted when they were much younger. Later on in the clip, after being told that Harvey was the only person who was cockier than him, Ted remarks, "That's exactly why I liked him." Epic!

Welcome Back to the Suits Universe, Harvey!

It would be exciting to see Macht back in action as the aforementioned cocky Harvey Specter. The upcoming show is set to reveal that Black and Specter were old friends, with both originally from New York and having both worked as federal prosecutors as well. Macht's return will be a guest star role for a three-episode story arc, the actor confirmed last year. "When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right," Macht shared in an Instagram post.

Suits: L.A. is created by Aaron Korsh, the creator of the original Suits, who will also serve as showrunner for the upcoming Los Angeles-based spin-off. Per the official synopsis, by the time we get to see Suits: L.A. on our screens, Black's firm is at a crisis point, "and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved." Helping to dig Black and his firm out of the mud are his fellow law firm associates, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), and Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg).

Suits: LA will premiere on February 23, 2025. You can watch Suits on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Suits LA Release Date February 23, 2025 Cast Stephen Amell , josh mcdermitt , Lex Scott Davis , Bryan Greenberg , Troy Winbush , John Amos , Victoria Justice , Kevin Weisman Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Character(s) Ted Black , Stuart Lane , Erica Rollins , Rick Dodsen , Kevin , John Amos , Dylan Pryor , Lester Thompson Creator(s) Aaron Korsh Writers Aaron Korsh Network NBC Where To Watch Peacock Expand

Get Peacock