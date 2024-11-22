This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Suits L.A. isn't far away now, and we've just got a brand-new tease of the upcoming spin-off legal drama. Stephen Amell is front and center and the Arrow star looks perfectly at home in his new legal surroundings. The new series follows Ted Black (Amell), an ex-federal prosecutor from New York who has transformed his career to defend Los Angeles' elite.

As his firm faces critical challenges, Ted must adopt a position he's scorned throughout his career to ensure its survival. He's accompanied by a diverse cast of characters who navigate their allegiance to Ted and one another, often blurring the lines between their personal and work lives. Meanwhile, his backstory unveils itself, revealing the circumstances that compelled Ted to abandon his past life and the people he cares most about.

The remainder of the cast of Suits: L.A. is a super line-up that includes Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge), Bryan Greenberg (One Tree Hill), Troy Winbush (National Treasure: Book of Secrets), Alice Lee (My Adventures with Superman) and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead). The series has been created by Aaron Korsh, so for those who are skeptical about a new take on the show can sleep easy knowing that the same creator is behind both. Korsh also joined the writers’ room for the first season of Suits: L.A. and served as an executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui, and Jon Cowan.

Former Suits star Gabriel Macht is also set to return in a guest role, reprising his role as Harvey Specter in the new project. The character was one of the leads of the original Suits series. Macht was involved in nine seasons of the original series, and won the hearts of audiences with his confident and steadfast portrayal.

Why Are We Getting 'Suits L.A.' Now?

The series was created for the small screen after the original, Suits, found a second life on streaming during the pandemic. Like other series, the show was rediscovered as audiences flocked to old favorites and unwatched shows due to the lack of new shows being made, and audiences were hooked. The original series' streaming success led NBC to develop the new spin-off created by Suits showrunner Korsh. Suits L.A. is currently scheduled to premiere on NBC on February 23, 2025.

Check out the new teaser above, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Suits L.A.