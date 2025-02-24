Splitups and mergers are the norm in the world of Suits and its newly premiered spin-off, Suits LA, didn't only waste time getting right into one, but reminded us of how messy they can be. The season one premiere goes high on the drama, laying out the small yet powerful warring factions as we advance. Once considered more than just friends, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) and Ted Black (Stephen Amell) now stand as arch-rivals thanks to a hostile move by the former. Stuart catches Ted off-guard by leaving his firm out of a merger to partner with a different law firm operated by Ted's ex, Sam (Rachelle Goulding). It simply doesn't get more ruthless than that, and it appears Stuart's unthinkable actions stem from a long-held grudge.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Suits LA creator, Aaron Korsh dissected the premiere episode, shedding light on some areas needing more clarity, including the reason behind Stuart dumping Ted for another firm. The root cause is only referenced by Stuart in a conversation but the incident isn't shown in the episode. Korsh now elaborates, explaining that it's all due to an embarrassing insult where Ted calls Stuart a "flea." Korsh explains how this careless display of cockiness on Ted's part, where he considered his entertainment law firm more important than Stuart's criminal law, all because of his disdain for criminal defense attorneys. The incident was one Stuart took to heart, waiting for the perfect moment to dish out his revenge, cold:

"Ted calling Stuart the flea was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Ted was a prosecutor, so anybody that’s a criminal defense attorney, he doesn’t respect the job. So it was [the] years-long toll of him not respecting what Stuart did. And then, when they were negotiating to merge, Ted felt like entertainment law was a much more valuable portion of the firm than criminal defense and publicly said, “Stuart’s a flea, and I’m aligning in terms of the value of the firm.” In Ted’s mind, he was just saying that to kind of say, “Therefore, when we merge, our firm should be valued more highly because maybe our entertainment division is stronger than yours.” But Stuart took it personally."

The Origin of Stuart and Ted's Rivalry Could Be Covered More In-depth