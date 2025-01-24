Welcome to the West Coast, the long-awaited trailer for the Suits spin-off, Suits LA, has arrived. The show features Stephen Amell (Arrow) as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor out of New York. Now in Los Angeles, his firm faces a crisis and "he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career." Joined by Amell is Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg, though the trailer was chock full of likely recurring and guest stars such as Victoria Justice, Patton Oswalt, and Maggie Grace.

As the trailer continues, Amell's voiceover goes on to say "It's different out here, people lie, they cheat, they do whatever they can to win." And while that may sound like just about everywhere else, it seems that those words will have some serious consequences for Amell's Ted Black. He's seen thrown against a wall while on the back of a much taller man (not too different from his Arrow days). Grace's pro bono lawyer Amanda Stevens is cautioning someone (assumedly Ted) against doing something he can't come back from.

Will Patrick J. Adams Return To the 'Suits' Universe?

Fans of the original Suits, will be delighted to know that Patrick J. Adams is returning as Harvey Specter, one of the main characters from the original series, in a guest star role. The original series ran from 2011 to 2019 and had nine seasons. Adams has confirmed that he will return for a three-episode arc as Harvey in the Suits spin-off, saying "When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right." In the trailer, there's a slow shot on a group photo including Adam's Harvey. Ted explains that he liked Harvey because he was the only person cockier than him. The remark is made with fondness, seemingly painting the two as friends rather than former academic rivals.

As for the main cast of characters at Ted Black's firm, Josh McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis will play Erica Rollins, and One Tree Hill's one that got away Jake Jagielski's Bryan Greenberg will play Rick Dodsen. The trailer also seems to be teeing up a potential romance, or a "will they, won't they", between Greenberg's Rick and Scott Davis's Erica Rollins. The original Suits is known for both the addictive aspect of watching a legal case play out, much like any other procedural, but also for the liasons the characters within the firm had with one another, so it's safe to assume Suits LA will be much the same.

Suits LA premieres on February 23 at 9 PM ET on NBC. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.