The Big Picture Louis Litt's lack of emotional control often leads to rash decisions that damage his career and personal life, making it easy to hate him.

Louis is cruel, insensitive, and prone to bullying, which leaves little room for him to win our affection and damages his relationships with others.

Louis' unethical tactics, inability to trust his colleagues, and constant manipulation betray the trust of those around him and cause harm to his colleagues and the firm.

Suits is a legal drama that introduces us to a diverse range of characters, each with their strengths and weaknesses. From the cocky and self-confident badass lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) to the clever Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Suits has well-woven dynamic storylines that these characters bring to life. Not surprisingly, the series continues to break records long after it first aired.

Among its cast ensemble, Rick Hoffman's character, Louis Litt, stands out as one of the most divisive. He is hated as much as he is loved, so much that he almost got a spinoff. While Louis's legal prowess and quick thinking are undeniable, his actions often veer into pettiness, manipulation, and cruelty, driven by his overwhelming emotions. This makes it too easy to hate him.

Louis Litt's Lack of Emotional Control Is His Undoing

Louis Litt's emotions are a double-edged sword. While they have endeared viewers to his passion for what he cares about — his work and his firm — more often than not, they have earned him hate. Remember when he blew up Pearson Darby Specter's merger dissolution negotiations because of a cat?

Let me jog your memory. In the scene, Louis Litt and Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull) meet Nigel Nesbitt (Adam Godley) to negotiate the "divorce." Nigel represents Darby, while Louis and Katrina represent Pearson Specter. Louis and Nigel have a history of ownership of a cat named Mikado. Mikado is Nigel's cat that he once left under Louis' care when he left for an overseas trip. On returning prematurely from the trip, Louis declined to hand over the cat, stating that he still had more time left to spend with it. This led to a mock trial to determine the cat's ownership, which was ruled in Louis' favor. However, Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), who was Louis' attorney during the trial, convinced Louis to hand it over to Nigel in exchange for getting back control of the associates, who were under Nigel at the time.

With the cat under Nigel's care, who now resided in London following Darby's departure from New York, Louis sent Nigel letters that he was to read to the cat. In the negotiation scene, Nigel's ploy is to use the cat to provoke Louis into a negotiation misstep, which Louis is aware of. At first, Louis is cool and collected when Nigel tries to rattle him. However, he loses it when he learns that Nigel hasn't been reading the letters he wrote to the cat and blows up the negotiations! This is even more significant because it was Harvey Specter who was initially meant to lead the negotiations, but Louis asked Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) to allow him to be the lead, and she trusted him with the job.

Louis' outburst in this scene shows how his emotions can sometimes get the best of him. While his passion for his work and his firm is admirable, his inability to control his emotions often leads to him making rash decisions that damage his career.

Louis Is Cruel and Insensitive

Still on cats, Louis's insensitivity and cruelty leave little room for him to win our affection. His lack of empathy for those he dislikes despite not having done anything to deserve it does not win him any love. He forces Harold (Max Topplin) to take care of Louis's cat (Bruno) even though he knows Harold is allergic to cats. When Mike Ross asks Harold whether Louis knows about his cat allergy, Louis, who is within their vicinity, quips that allergies are signs of weakness. In another incident, Louis denied an associate who had just had a baby time off to spend with his newborn. It is such insensitivity that makes it hard to root for Suits' king of mudding.

To crown his cruelty, Louis uses his power to control others, especially those he deems beneath him. He lacks empathy and is prone to bullying. He repeatedly yells at associates and junior partners. He threatens to fire an associate unless he gets rid of his goldfish. However, the real reason for his anger is that the associate failed to acknowledge his new "Partner" title. Apart from costing him love from fans, Louis' emotions also cost him dearly on screen. When he uses abusive language towards another associate, Stephanie Patel (Nitya Vidyasagar), it nearly results in a sexual assault lawsuit, and his colleagues have to intervene to save him.

Louis also holds grudges, which is a testament to his pettiness. When he finds out about Mike's secret, he uses it to leverage his promotion to senior partner. However, he continues to bring it up whenever he can, even to the point of almost choking Mike at a gas station.

Louis Has an Inability To Separate Personal Issues From Professional

Louis' emotions are also a hindrance to his personal and professional growth. When he is out of employment, he seeks Harvey's help to get a job. Harvey uses his connections to secure him an interview in Boston, but Louis doesn't show up for it just because he disagrees with his girlfriend, Sheila Sazs (Rachael Harris).

Louis picks up a lawsuit with Sheila's fiancé, Xander Epstein (Brandon Keener), ostensibly to protect his honor after Xander belittles him. He promises Sheila that he will protect her by not letting her fiancé know about their relationship, but he ends up losing his temper and disclosing to the fiancé his intimate relationship with Sheila. Louis' inability to control his emotions often leads to him making rash decisions that damage his personal and professional life.

Louis's Unethical Tactics Is a Betrayal of Trust

Image via USA Network

Louis Litt's ineffectual rivalry with Harvey Specter is a window into the man's pettiness. When he finds out that Harvey has been promoted to senior partner, he is enraged and confronts Jessica about it. He goes to the shady Charles Forstman (Eric Roberts) behind Harvey's back and makes a deal that ends up screwing Mike Ross on the biggest case Mike has been entrusted with. He almost gets Harvey in jail by taking a million-dollar payout to commit tax fraud upon being manipulated by Forstman after Forstman learns of Louis's jealousy of Harvey. Louis's inability to think beyond his emotions causes harm to his colleagues and his firm.

Louis' actions go beyond mistrusting his colleagues. He abuses Harvey's trust in him by recording his therapy sessions on his Dictaphone to play for the other partners at the firm. He deliberately leaves Harvey's income document at the firm for all to see in an effort to turn colleagues against Harvey. Louis is determined to bring down the man he tells his parents is his best friend. Even though he refers his sister to Harvey to be her attorney for her divorce case, he still mistrusts Harvey and even tries to extract their conversation by using a cup against the wall to eavesdrop.

While Louis Litt is undoubtedly a complex and multi-faceted character, his actions throughout Suits warrant the criticism he has received from fans. His emotional impulsivity, inability to separate personal and professional matters, and penchant for manipulation have resulted in numerous missteps with wide-ranging consequences. Despite his moments of brilliance, Louis' shortcomings have painted a picture of a character who struggles to navigate the complexities of his own emotions and interactions with those around him. It is fair to say that Louis Litt deserves the hate he got in Suits.