It's been almost four years since Suits released its final episodes, closing out the story of New York's most controversial law firm. After hundreds of cases carefully examined by Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and the people closest to him, the successful drama was ready to say goodbye. But the universe of the series almost went through a very particular expansion, focusing on one of the characters who was there from the very beginning. During a recent interview with TV Line, Gene Klein, one of the executive producers behind the show, stated that the team was considering several spinoffs as the series came to an end, notably one with Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) as its star.

When Suits premiered in 2011, it introduced audiences to Harvey and Mike (Patrick J. Adams). The former criminal got the lawyer's attention when his photographic memory proved he could memorize anything visually shown to him in a short amount of time. While many people struggle for years in order to become a lawyer, Mike could do it after reading a couple of books over the span of a few days. The duo's dynamic remained the heart of the series throughout the majority of its run, mixing Mike's noble heart with Harvey's unique knowledge and ability to accomplish what he wanted.

Unfortunately, Adams had to leave the cast of Suits after the seventh season of the series because he didn't feel there was much left for him to do. Mike had been sent to prison for practicing law without the proper qualifications, but after he was released and allowed to become an actual lawyer, he was clearly in a very different chapter of his life, now happily married to the firm's paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel (Meghan Markle). But even if Mike was ready to move on, the series continued for another two seasons.

Suits Did Have a Spinoff Series

Even if the spinoff centered around Lewis never entered production, Suits did launch another series set in the same timeline. Pearson premiered in 2019, following the brilliant lawyer played by Gina Torres in the main show. Jessica got the opportunity to work as the right-hand person of the Mayor of New York City, and she decided to leave the firm behind when she realized that was no longer the place she desired to be in. Unfortunately, the spinoff couldn't find the success the original program provided, and it was canceled after only one season.

