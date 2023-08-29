If, after watching Suits, you also wanted to become a corporate lawyer and manifest your inner Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), then you aren't alone. The show impacted the viewers so much that everyone doubted their professional choice and wanted to work in a law firm like Pearson Hardman, some even without a valid license (like Mike Ross!)

Other than the widely admired Harvey Specter, there are several other characters who showed how difficult it is to make it big as a lawyer in the concrete jungle. Here’s a rundown of the best characters of Suits, ranked according to how likable they are.

10 Rachel Zane

One of the best paralegals in the history of television, Rachel Zane (Meghan, Duchess of Sussex) is a confident and headstrong personality. Men might love her just for her good looks, but women admire her will to be independent and succeed without her influential father’s help. She steps into the real world without assistance and proves her mettle as a lawyer.

She might let her feelings bother her work, but they only make her stronger and make her resolve to help her clients in the best way possible. This is precisely why Mike Ross also falls for her and respects her as a lawyer. However, she falls short in cases because she fails to see the bigger picture and makes tiny mistakes in her defense.

9 Louis Litt

Originally positioned as a jealous and petty man, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) grows to be a self-secure and confident man, away from Harvey’s shadow. His financial wit and skill as a lawyer are unparalleled, but he falls short in the likability aspect owing to his short temper and vengeful spirit. He always wanted to gain Harvey’s respect and be his friend, but he messed up along the way and made Harvey an enemy most of the time.

Through therapy and learning from his mistakes, Louis grows out of his pettiness and works towards being a better man. He sees what he truly needs to gain the respect of his peers and have friends for life. He becomes a part of the inner circle and a trustworthy firm member.

8 Katrina Bennett

Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull) is the show's most honest and straightforward lawyer. She adopts no sneaky tricks or harbors no hidden agendas, albeit enters into a war of pranks with Mike Ross to get her way with Louis Litt. Nonetheless, her dedication to her work and the law is admirable. She helps her clients with everything she has and leaves nothing to chance.

Right from the beginning, she proves her loyalty and allegiance to the firm which every senior member widely appreciates. Her immaculate work ethic and intelligence make the partners realize her potential and make her a much-deserved name partner at the show's end.

7 Alex Williams

Alex (Dulé Hill) is a smart and resourceful man. His initial decision to get Harvey in his firm eventually put him in trouble as he gets his career on the line. While this shows his faith in his friend, we also think he could have negotiated a better deal to keep himself safe. Nonetheless, he becomes a great leader and lawyer when he joins Harvey’s firm and acts as a trustworthy right-hand man.

Alex’s drive to be successful and be a name partner makes him stand out. Even though all lawyers on the show are driven, Alex is one with a happy family and a great career. He juggles both and tries to do his best for everyone. His rivalry with Samantha for getting their name on the wall also adds to his competitive zeal and makes him an admirable character.

6 Robert Zane

Meet Rachel Zane’s big and powerful dad, Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce). The proud dad comes across as a pessimistic yet practical man but is quite a cheerleader for his only daughter. His protective instinct is visible in his work and how he looks after his team and would even take a bullet for them.

Robert Zane is not just a methodological lawyer but a great leader and problem solver, too. He steps in whenever the team needs him most and gets them out of a jam. He is a dependable and responsible father figure to both Mike and Rachel.

5 Samantha Wheeler

After being in the foster system since childhood, Samantha undergoes significant trauma to make her who she is. Strong, confident, and proud, Samantha (Katherine Heigl) epitomizes a character that gets what they want and is unequivocal in their aspiration. She is a cunning and deceptive lawyer who uses any means necessary to win.

Her character is likable among viewers because we seldom see such a great female character who crosses all lines to climb the ladder and succeed in her mission. Some people call her the female version of Harvey, too, as they share remarkable similarities. However, Harvey appears to have a more humane side than Samantha, who sometimes fails to consider others’ feelings.

4 Jessica Pearson

The OG strong, boss lady Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) cinched every heart on screen. Her magnetic charisma and unparalleled love for the law make her stand out as a character. She rebelled against her dad to become a lawyer and enter the filthy world of corporate law.

Nonetheless, she proved everyone wrong and became the only female name partner of a New York law firm. She led the firm through tumultuous waters and portrayed herself as a worthy enemy. She supported Harvey throughout his career and mentored him to become one of the toughest lawyers in the city.

3 Donna Paulsen

The quick-witted and charming secretary turned CFO, Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty), is a character anyone can look up too. She is quick on her feet to think and respond to shut down bullies and other arrogant blowhards. She knows what she wants and is never afraid to go for it. Her feelings for Harvey become a roadblock in her path, but her intentions never waver.

Donna knows about Mike’s secret from the beginning and never tells another soul, proving her loyalty to Harvey and the firm. She is a trustworthy and reliable friend and employee. Even Louis, who is constantly mean and vicious, learns a lot from her as she makes him unlearn his seedy ways.

2 Mike Ross

Even without a degree and proper education, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) is a prodigy everyone looks up to. His photographic memory allows him to learn everything in one glance and be one step ahead of everyone. Out of a room full of qualified candidates, he impresses the mighty Harvey Specter with his wit and skill alone.

Incredibly humane and sensitive, Mike Ross loves helping people in need. This is his sole motivation to become a lawyer, on top of getting money to clear his debts and take care of his grandmother. Mike sets himself apart by escaping tough situations in a jiff with clever solutions and being a reliable partner in crime.

1 Harvey Specter

Harvey Specter is the backbone of the show and one incredibly badass lawyer. His suave attitude and realistic view of life make him one of the best lawyers. Fans of the show would want Harvey Specter as their lawyer if their lives were ever on the line. He doesn’t just act like he knows best; he really does have a good grasp on the situation as he plans ahead and always anticipates his opponent’s moves in advance.

The Batman to Mike’s Robin, Harvey Specter is the brother Mike Ross never had. The duo shares an amazing friendship that transcends all boundaries and makes them confidantes. Harvey’s relationship with everyone on the show is different; almost everyone who meets him wants to get his respect and camaraderie. Harvey’s influence in the law and on lawyers is immense, all the while having a great fan following, making him the most likable character on the show.

