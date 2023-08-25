The Big Picture Suits is a legal drama series that evokes strong emotions, making viewers love or hate the characters, and feel both happiness and sadness.

The show delivers devastating news through surprising moments, heightening the pain of loss and showcasing the softest sides of even the strongest characters.

The death of Mike Ross's grandmother, Edith Ross, is the most heart-wrenching moment in Suits, turning what was supposed to be a triumph into a reminder of loss and affecting the characters around him.

Aaron Korsh's Suits is a legal drama series that gets your emotions oscillating at both ends of the pendulum: love or hate, happiness or sadness, pain or pleasure. There are no in-betweens. You love it when Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) closes the most defiant of clients or wins the most challenging of battles. You feel for Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), even if you hate him most of the time when he opens up to Harvey about how getting mugged made him a mess. The show makes you want to hug Jessica (Gina Torres) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) too, on behalf of Leonard (Glenn Plummer), when the duo helped him prove his innocence and get him free from a crime he didn't commit, and reconnect with his daughter. Suits is a show of highs and lows, and the ultimate of the latter is when Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) unexpectedly loses his adorable grandmother, Edith Ross (Rebecca Schull).

'Suits' Has Its Share of Devastating Moments

When it comes to delivering bad news, Aaron Korsh has mastered the element of surprise. The suddenness of the news heightens the pain of loss, making even the strongest characters show their softest side. Take for instance the news of the death of Harvey's parents, both of whom die of heart attacks unexpectedly. When Harvey least expects it, his romantic love interest, Donna (Sarah Rafferty) breaks the news.Harvey is just about to celebrate winning crucial battles in his career — his father's death comes after getting rid of Daniel Hardman, and his mom's death after off-setting the formidable and shady Forstman (Eric Roberts) and his fierce attorney, Malik (Usman Ally). The shock that the news brings to Harvey is palpable. In the case of his dad's death, he first doesn't accept it and even goes to the office as if everything is normal until his colleague and other love interest, Zoe Lawford (played by Jacinda Barrett, who is Gabriel Macht's real-life wife), points it out to him.

Another example of how Korsh uses surprise to deliver devastating news is when Louis's secretary, Norma, dies. Norma is a character that Louis heavily depended on for his work at the law firm though she was never shown on-screen, à la Vera in Cheers and Diane in Twin Peaks. While Louis initially castigates Norma for not being as helpful, it is a way of deflecting and not confronting the truth that she is no more. In a display of raw emotions, Louis lashes out at an urn sales agent. It is only when Donna tells Louis that he has to accept Norma's death that her death finally sinks in, and he breaks down releasing his true feelings about his loss.

How Does Mike's Grandmother Die in 'Suits'?

Even when it is not the ultimate loss, Suits still has plenty of heartbreaking moments. When Louis finds out from a recording left by his ex-girlfriend, Tara (Carly Pope), that she is pregnant with another man's child, it is a harrowing immersive experience. Harvey's panic attacks after Donna leaves him to work for Louis coming at a time when he is being accosted by Jack Soloff (John Pyper-Ferguson) is desolating. But the death of Mike Ross's Grammy, as he passionately referred to her, when all her efforts at raising a formidable grandson were paying off, makes this moment the most devastating on Suits.

Mike's grandmother showed up at his workplace, meeting his colleagues Rachel Zane and Harvey Specter for the first time. The warm and caring woman that she was, she told them stories about Mike, including how he had told her that Harvey was a "hardass" (though she added that "that's not the word he uses"). She also told Rachel that Mike had told her that she was hot. When Mike indicated that he had a busy schedule, she told him that she would like to meet "that Harold clown" before she left. Mike later revealed that he had turned down her request to spend time with her the day before she died because of his work. It is this tale of regret of not spending time with a loved one in their last moments that makes this scene a sad one.

Later, Mike tells Rachel that he would like to buy his grandmother an apartment with the bonus he received from Harvey as a sign of appreciation for everything she has done for him. Rachel decides to take him apartment hunting, which turns out to be a success and a step closer to "they will" in their will-they-or-won't-they romantic situation. As Mike is preparing the apartment to surprise his grandmother with it, Rachel joins him and delivers the heartbreaking news that his beloved Grammy has died. It is a chilling moment.

The Death of Mike Ross's Grandmother Is the Most Devastating On 'Suits'

Edith Ross's death is a tragedy that comes after a false build-up of hope and anticipation. On the surface, after two months of not seeing each other, you expect Mike and his grandmother to catch up on juicy stories and share golden moments. As Mike prepares her new home, you have invested your emotions in anticipation of the "Thank you, Grandma, I made it" moment. However, Suits delivers a heart-wrenching blow with Edith's demise. In its place, what was to be a symbol of triumph for Mike over his adversity, the apartment that he intended to gift his grandmother, turns out to be a reminder of his loss.

Mike's loss didn't just affect him. It affected the characters that he interacted with too. In his grief, he lashed out at Rachel when she asked him about working amidst his grandmother's death. He tore into Harvey, who had no idea about Mike's grandmother's death, in front of other associates when Harvey went to ask for his help. It devastated him, and he only gathered the strength to speak at his grandmother's funeral after the concerted efforts of two of his love interests — Tess (Elisabeth Hower) and Rachel.

Edith Ross's death is a tragedy not only for Mike but also for the viewers. She was a loving and supportive grandmother, and her sudden demise felt like a personal loss. Edith was an archetypical grandmother, the kind of warm and caring person who was always there for her loved ones. Her death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones.

Suits stood out not only for its legal intricacies but also for its ability to create genuine emotional connections with its audience. The devastating moment involving Mike Ross and his grandmother is a testament to this power, leaving a lasting imprint on the hearts of viewers.