The Big Picture Travis Tanner was an obnoxious yet cunning lawyer who presented a significant challenge to Harvey and the other lawyers in Suits.

Tanner successfully provoked Harvey multiple times, using personal attacks and strategic maneuvers to create conflict and mistrust.

Despite his initial defeat, Tanner continued to be a formidable opponent, using his legal skills and alliances to secure victories and drive the show's protagonists to their limits.

If the word "obnoxious" had a face, it would resemble Travis Tanner's (Eric Close). However, he was also the character who presented Harvey and the other lawyers in Suits with their most significant challenge. His entrance onto the show mirrored his persona. He disrupted Jessica's (Gina Torres) deposition to offer information that would aid a lawyer he would soon replace in facing off against Harvey (Gabriel Macht). Following that, he deceived Donna (Sarah Rafferty) — yes, Donna! — into vacating her desk, allowing him access to Harvey, whom he dared to contest, recalling how Harvey missed the state championships in college due to a dislocated shoulder. He had emerged victorious against Daniel Hardman (David Costabile), and despite his preference for staying low-key, he relished engaging in battles and securing legal victories against top-notch opponents.

Tanner Was a Hateful Character on 'Suits'

Tanner was a figure to be both loathed and dreaded. During a deposition with Harvey on his return to address a grudge he held against Harvey following Tanner's initial loss, he managed to irritate Harvey by commenting on how well he and Jessica worked together, even to the extent of finishing each other's sentences. At that time, Jessica was serving as Harvey's attorney. Tanner proceeded to compare Harvey's relationship with Jessica to that of a mother and her son. When Jessica declared the deposition concluded, Tanner linked it to Harvey's mother, invoking memories of Harvey's mother's infidelity to his father. This tactic succeeded in getting under Harvey's skin, prompting Harvey to physically strike him, thus securing victory in the initial clash of their confrontation. With this triumph, Hardman urged Harvey to participate in a mock trial to aid Jessica in defending Harvey against the fraud case, an endeavor that inadvertently unveiled the intricacies of Harvey and Donna's relationship. However, this was not the sole instance in which Tanner succeeded in provoking Harvey. He once more managed to agitate Harvey on the streets, stating that Donna had abandoned Harvey to work for Louis, which led to Harvey losing his temper and striking Tanner once again.

Despite Jessica's warning to Scottie (Abigail Spencer) that Travis Tanner wasn't a lawyer to be trifled with, citing the outcome of Harvey's previous deposition with Tanner, Scottie remained steadfast in her determination to confront Tanner, subjecting herself to his cunning tactics. During the deposition, Tanner succeeded in creating a rift between Harvey and Scottie. Firstly, he revealed to Harvey's astonishment that Scottie was engaged when she and Harvey reconnected. Tanner then accused Scottie of resorting to any means to capture Harvey's attention, asserting that Scottie was living in a fantasy by thinking she could "domesticate him" and have "Harvey flipping burgers on the weekends." Tanner also disclosed Harvey's concealed deal with Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill's character, Edward Darby, of which Scottie was unaware. Adding to his strategies, Tanner sought to exploit Harvey and Darby's deal to oust Jessica, an issue Harvey had already resolved with Jessica. This maneuver proved successful as Tanner effectively drove a wedge between Harvey and Scottie, leading to an internal conflict rooted in mistrust sown by Tanner.

Travis Tanner Was an Effective Lawyer on 'Suits'

In his initial encounter with Travis Tanner, Harvey found himself compelled to deviate from his steadfast adherence to his playing-by-the-book policy. Under the pressure of the situation, Harvey came perilously close to committing perjury by falsely claiming to have a recording of Tanner's conversation with a client, in an attempt to intimidate a witness. As a graduate who ranked first in his Yale Law class and a specialist in class action lawsuits, Tanner's prowess prompted Harvey to employ his most potent tactic, bluffing, to force Tanner into a settlement—an outcome that left even Mike Ross astonished.

Despite his initial defeat at the hands of Harvey, Tanner was far from a man willing to concede easily. Driven by a relentless determination to triumph over Harvey, he delved into Harvey's past, unearthing a case that Harvey had closed four years prior involving Coastal Motors, a case that had resulted in a fatality. In this new lawsuit, Tanner leveled a grave accusation at Harvey — claiming that Harvey had concealed evidence in order to secure a victory. As part of his settlement terms, Tanner demanded nothing short of Harvey's disbarment. Tanner's ulterior motive was to exact revenge, and he collaborated with Daniel Hardman to fabricate a document that would implicate Harvey. He later settled with Harvey, to Harvey's surprise. It later emerged that Tanner had been coerced into his actions by Hardman, a truth he was compelled to disclose to Harvey after a boxing match bet between them.

In yet another case where Travis Tanner represents a client who is suing Harvey's client on allegations of company sabotage and sexual assault, a reformed Tanner finds himself unable to convince Harvey that he can win the case through legitimate means. This leads to Harvey and Mike making critical errors in their legal strategy. The confrontation unfolds in court, as Harvey and Mike file for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Tanner's client. During their previous interaction, Tanner strategically omitted a key detail: that his client's contract with Harvey's client was void due to the fact that she had signed it while underage. This crucial information was only revealed in the courtroom, effectively undermining Mike and Harvey's case. As a result, the presiding judge dismissed their application for a restraining order based on the evidence Tanner presented, ultimately leading to Tanner's victory over the duo.

Tanner's prowess was so exceptional that he managed to secure the trust of billionaire Ava Hessington, portrayed by another Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley. Ava, who had previously been Harvey's client, initiated contact with Tanner rather than the other way around as Harvey had believed. Overcoming Tanner's formidable legal skills required a collaborative effort from Harvey's entire team comprising Jessica, Mike Ross, and Louis Litt. It was only through their combined efforts that they were able to outmaneuver and ultimately overcome Tanner's strategic prowess.

The Without a Trace and Nashville star's portrayal of Travis Tanner in Suits was multidimensional, embodying both the antagonistic force that catalyzed conflict and the shrewd legal mind that commanded respect. His ability to exploit emotional vulnerabilities, orchestrate strategic confrontations, and establish influential alliances made him a compelling character who consistently challenged the show's protagonists. Tanner's impact on Suits went beyond being a mere antagonist; he was a symbol of calculated disruption, pushing Harvey and his colleagues to their limits, and ultimately making him the most effective of Suits' lawyers.