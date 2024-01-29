The Big Picture Suits surpassed The Office as the most-watched streaming title, accumulating 57.7 billion minutes watched in 2023.

The sudden rise in viewership is attributed to all episodes of 'Suits' debuting on Netflix, giving fans the opportunity to binge-watch the series.

The popularity of Suits underscores the desire of TV fans to spend long stretches of time with their favorite characters, as shorter seasons and early cancelations have become more common.

America loves Suits. In a new Nielsen report that analyzed viewership numbers in 2023, the long-running series stood tall as the most-watched title in the streaming world, according to THR. The legal drama beat the record previously held by another long-running series: NBC sitcom The Office. In 2020, the daily lives of Dundler Mifflin employees were watched for a combined 57.1 billion minutes. Last year, Suits accumulated 57.7 billion minutes watched by streaming subscribers.

Even though Suits ended its nine-season run in 2019, the sudden rise in viewership is directly related to the fact that all episodes from the series debuted on Netflix back in August. The debut presented a perfect opportunity for people who wanted to binge-watch the series but weren’t Peacock subscribers. Viewers were also pretty committed to seeing what would happen to Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and his team, as all episodes of Suits amount to an 83-hour watch, and it looks like a pretty good number of people happily got through that.

Suits’ record is not exactly a surprise. Back in 2023, Netflix had already reported that the series became an instant hit as soon as it became available for subscribers to stream. The numbers – both from The Office and Suits – also speak to the kind of era that we are in right now. With the recent streaming dynamics, series have been rolled out in shorter seasons and getting early cancelations, and TV fans miss spending long stretches of time with their favorite characters.

What Were The Most Watched TV Shows on Streaming in 2023?

The Nielsen report also revealed the top 10 most-streamed titles in 2023. Not surprisingly, long-running TV shows make the list because fans spend the most time digging into the massive quantity of episodes. Aside from Suits, the list also includes NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, Gilmore Girls, Friends, Heartland, Supernatural, and others.

Suits’ climb back to popularity also brought to life a pretty disheartening piece of information that was revealed by one of the series’ screenwriters. Back in August, writer and producer Ethan Drogin wrote a detailed article for the Los Angeles Times in which he revealed that despite creating a massive hit series, Suits screenwriters barely saw any residuals and sometimes got paid as little as $300 per quarter. This points to a larger issue with programming in the streaming era.

You can stream Suits on Netflix and Peacock.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Main Genre Drama Seasons 9 Studio USA

