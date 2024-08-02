The Big Picture Suits was the most streamed show of Independence Day week, bringing in over $1.49 billion in minutes across Netflix and Peacock.

The competition is much stronger this year, with Suits outperforming popular shows like House of the Dragon and The Boys.

Fans can look forward to a spin-off called Suits: LA, featuring Stephen Amell's Ted Black in the sunny climes of LA.

Following the recent reveal of the Nielsen Streaming Ratings for the week of July 3, it has been officially confirmed that Suits was the most streamed show of Independence Day week, sitting just behind the newest Beverly Hills Cop addition, Axel F, in the total figures. Across both Netflix and Peacock, the show returned over $1.49 billion in minutes streamed for the week, with the entire top 10 remarkably each surpassing the $1 billion mark. This is the first time this has happened in Nielsen's recorded history, with Suits playing a major part in the week of streaming data collectors will likely never forget.

Perhaps even more remarkably, Suits has now won the title of the most streamed show of Independence Day week two years running, with the series hitting the same heights in 2023 as well. Last year, Suits produced an eye-watering 3.67 billion minutes streamed in the same week, which is considerably more than the $1.49 billion minutes streamed this year. Alas, as can be seen in 2024's data, the competition is much stronger, and for a series that has been officially out of production for five years to outperform the likes of House of the Dragon, The Bear, and The Boys is nothing short of astonishing.

'Suits' Renewed Success Sees the Arrival of a Sunny Spin-off

Image via NBC

After years of calling from fans, Suits finally announced that a spin-off, Suits: LA, would be heading into production. Following on from the corporate law of the original series, the spin-off will feature the glamor of criminal and entertainment law in the sunny climes of LA. Headed by Stephen Amell's Ted Black, the show will be tonally similar to its predecessor but feature a brand-new story rather than a sequel to the final events of Suits.

An official synopsis for Suits: LA reveals that former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black "has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Suits has now become the most-streamed show of Independence Day week in 2023 and 2024. You can stream every episode of the legal drama right now on Netflix.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Main Genre Drama Seasons 9 Website http://www.facebook.com/SUITSonUSA Studio Network USA Expand

