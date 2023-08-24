The Big Picture Suits is still extremely popular on streaming platforms, with a massive 3.6 billion viewing minutes in its sixth week.

The show has become the second-most viewed streaming program for six consecutive weeks, surpassing other popular series.

Suits ran for nine seasons and received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and plot. All seasons are available on Netflix and Peacock.

Suits is showing no signs of slowing down as the series found a new life since its streaming debut in June this year, it has been continuously making and breaking its own records. It rarely happens for an acquired title to find a new audience and so much love upon its streaming debut and the legal drama is making the most out of it. As per, Deadline, the series is still reigning at Nielsen’s top spot with a massive 3.6B viewing minutes across Netflix and Peacock, in its sixth week.

While it did not set a record this time around in terms of viewership numbers with the new data Suits has dethroned Wednesday to become the second-most viewed minutes for a streaming program in six consecutive weeks. In six weeks, the series has aggregated over 20 billion viewing minutes pushing past Jenna Ortega-led series by just 43 million minutes, which now stands at the third spot while Stranger Things still holds the top spot with about 27 billion minutes viewed in first six weeks.

Furthermore, on Nielsen’s weekly list, Sweet Magnolias stole the second place from the animated series Bluey, which now holds a third spot. The Witcher made it on the list on the fourth spot after the release of three new episodes from the latest season drawing 868M viewing minutes. Interestingly, Marvel’s Secret Invasion made it to number 7 on the streaming originals list with 421M viewing minutes.

Image via USA Network

The Team Behind Suits

Suits ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019 on the USA Network and was acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Over its course, it made much noise on social media and award circles for its performances, direction, and plot. The series is created by Aaron Korsh and casts Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Michael James Ross, Rick Hoffman as Louis Marlowe Litt, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Amanda Schull as Katrina Bennett, Dulé Hill as Alex Williams, and Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler.

All seasons of Suits are available on Netflix and Peacock to stream. You can check out the trailer below: