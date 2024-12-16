Few shows have created so much buzz among the audience as Suits have. The original series ran for 9 seasons between 2011 and 2019 and emerged as the reigning title for months on Netflix upon its debut on the streaming service. The new-found love and eyeballs on the show even led to the commissioning of an offshoot, Suits: L.A. that is set to be led by Arrow’s Stephen Amell with original show creator Aaron Korsh behind it. Nonetheless, fans have always shown interest in seeing the original cast returning for a movie. Now in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the creator has given a positive update about the same.

Speaking of the original series the creator said, "I was very satisfied with the way Suits ended, and at some point we might do a Suits movie and that could be fun." During the finale of the series the iconic duo, Harvey and Mike, band together one last time to secure the future of the law firm. Delivering fans the perfect amount of badassery to complement the more nostalgic atmosphere of the finale. It’s neatly rounded up with two weddings, a surprise baby, and a bittersweet job interview, bringing closure to all the characters while bidding us farewell. So what could the movie entail? Korsh doesn’t have a fitting reply at the moment as he says,

"It's more in the hypothetical or theoretical stages, so I wouldn't have many answers for you [now]. But it's not an insane notion for us to someday do that."

‘Suits’ Has Had a Successful Run

During its original run, Suits got numerous awards and nominations for its actors. It also spawned a spin-off Pearson, which centered on Jessica Pearson's entry into Chicago politics. Its streaming popularity knows no bounds as fans rewatched the series, and it grabbed new eyeballs on both Netflix and Peacock. Which led to the Amell-led spin-off which is due to premiere on February 23, 2025.

While there’s no word about which original cast members could return fans would love to see Gabriel Macht as Harvey, Patrick J. Adams as Mike, Rick Hoffman as Lois, Sarah Rafferty as Donna, Gina Torres as Jessica, and Amanda Schull as Katrina back on the screen. Further rounding off the original cast are Dulé Hill as Alex, and Katherine Heigl as Samantha among many more.

All seasons of Suits are available to watch on Netflix and Peacock. Stay tuned at Collider for future development details and know more about the series below: