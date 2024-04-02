The Big Picture Suits remains a timeless favorite, with Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty launching a podcast to rewatch the show.

Just like vintage wines and 18th century artworks, there are certain television shows and movies that simply get better with age. Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits, is ready to be savored, thirteen years after its launch in 2011 on the USA network. The show, which was filled with a plethora of talented legal minds, became an unexpected hit last year, ultimately claiming the title 2023's most watched TV show. This renewed interest in Suits has prompted original co-stars, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty to launch a podcast and talk about the series. The pair have been brought on to host SiriusXM's new rewatch podcast series, per Deadline.

Adams and Rafferty were some of Suits most beloved characters — Queen Donna! Adams played Mike Ross, who, despite not attending law school, is a talented and brilliant legal mind, who hustles his way into working at prestigious law firm Pearson Hardman. Raffterty played Donna Paulsen, the much loved, much adored legal secretary and confidante of the firm's golden boy, Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter. The pair will break down each episode of the show, offering deeper insight, while sharing exclusive, behind-the-scenes stories about the show's making. Adams and Rafferty will also be joined by other cast members and crew, including fans of the show, as we discuss all things Suits.

Suits was one of those shows that simply intrigued, while consistently maintaining the ability to throw a curveball. Adams and Rafferty are excited to return to the beloved show, saying in a statement: “On the heels of the record breaking Suits resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives. We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible.”

'Suits: LA' — A Worthy Successor?

As Adams and Rafferty rightly state, there was a renewed interest in Suits which saw the legal drama stomp streaming records after its arrival on Netflix. This resurgence also inspired a new spin-off series, Suits: LA from the table of original series creator, Korsh. The series is led by Stephen Amell as Ted Black, and Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, the show's female lead. The series, which is set to begin filming in April, also has as part of its ensemble cast, Troy Winbush, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg. It is always tricky to develop a sequel comparable or better than fan-favorite original. However, it is not impossible, and series lead, Amell, hopes to capture the spirit of the original series. "It’s going to have that Suits feel. I was just excited to go do an in-person audition for the first time in like eight years, and I went into it without a ton of expectations because you never know what they’re going to be looking for," he explained.

Suits: LA currently has no release date. The original, Suits is currently streaming on Netflix.

