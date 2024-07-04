The Big Picture Suits resurgence in popularity led to an offshoot series, Suits: LA, set to be led by Stephen Amell and created by Aaron Korsh.

Suits Season 9 debuted on Netflix, pushing the show to the fourth spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows.

Suits: LA will follow a former federal prosecutor navigating challenges in Los Angeles.

2023 had been an interesting year for Suits fans, old and new, the legal drama made a return to the small screen thanks to streaming services and reigned over most shows for months. The new-found love and eyeballs on the show even led to the commissioning of an offshoot, Suits: LA which is set to be led by Arrow’s Stephen Amell with original show creator Aaron Korsh developing it. However, it seems like Suits is not done yet, as the show spiked its way up on the Netflix charts again this week after Season 9 was added to Netflix's lineup on July 1.

The show starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and more sits in the fourth spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows, standing beside, new additions like Worst Roommate Ever, Supacell, Owning Manhattan, and more. It’ll be interesting to see if Season 9 debut brings the show all the way back to the top given there's still a lot of love for the series with Netflix subscribers.

What Do We Know About ‘Suits: LA’?



Suits: LA comes from Korsh, who will also serve as executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein. The trio occupied the same role on the original show, so fans can rest easy knowing the upcoming series will be up to the mark with the original. It follows a former federal prosecutor from New York, Ted Black, who continues to deliver his best work in Los Angeles. When his firm faces difficulties, Black will have to navigate an uncertain landscape, with the loyalties of the people around him tested.

Amell previously shared his excitement about shooting the pilot, saying, "I’m trying to focus on what is directly in front of me, and what’s directly in front of me is a pilot script with more words per page than I have said in my entire career, by a factor of five," he further reassures, Korsh, “he’s back with his same producing partners, same writers, I think some of the same crew, certainly same costume designer. So, it’s going to have that Suits feel.” Along with Amell the cast also includes Lex Scott Davis as Erica, Bryan Greenberg, and Troy Winbush as Kevin among others. The pilot found its clients in Victoria Justice, John Amos, and Kevin Weisman.

All seasons of Suits are streaming on Netflix while Suits: LA currently has no release date. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

