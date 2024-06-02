The Big Picture Suits Season 9 comes to Netflix on July 1, giving fans a chance to binge the whole series in one place.

The show follows lawyer Harvey Specter and "fake" lawyer Mike Ross through endless twists and legal drama.

A spin-off titled Suits: L.A. is in the works, with creator Aaron Korsh involved.

After finding new life on Netflix last summer, Suits will finally be complete on the streaming platform for everyone to enjoy the full series in one place. The company has announced that Season 9 of the successful legal drama will become a part of their streaming service on July 1. After many twists and turns that took the main characters through uncharted territory, the series created by Aaron Korsh managed to stick the landing with the only conclusion that made sense for the ruthless lawyers.

Suits follows Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), a successful New York City lawyer who saw his entire life changed when he crossed paths with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a young man with a special type of memory that allowed him to pose as a lawyer. While the duo were ultimately aware that they were breaking the law, Harvey decided to hire Mike at the firm instead of sending him to prison. This premise would bring plenty of tension and drama to their lives.

After a dramatic plot that even saw Mike going to prison for his crimes, the final season of Suits focused on Harvey and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) finally becoming a couple, after playing into the "will they won't they" trope throughout the show's first eight seasons. In Season 9, the team that fans had fallen in love with had to take down Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby), Harvey's rival. While Suits was successful when it aired on USA Network, last year the drama found new life on Netflix, constantly breaking viewership records for the streamer.

A New 'Suits' Spin-off Is in Production

The high viewership numbers Suits obtained last year convinced NBC that a spin-off was worth pursuing, and the development of Suits: L.A. was announced. The new title will follow a different set of lawyers in the same world where the original series took place. Korsh, the creator of Suits, will be involved with the new series, with Stephen Amell, Rachelle Goulding, and Troy Winbush already confirmed as part of the cast. Time will tell if these new lawyers will be as successful with audiences as the ones from Pearson Hardman.

The final season of Suits arrives on Netflix on July 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

