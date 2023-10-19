Suits is finally back on Nielsen’s top spot after losing the spot to Virgin River last week. The legal drama has now spent 13 weeks overall on the top spot adding another 1.8B viewing minutes across Netflix and Peacock marking the 14th week for the acquired series tallying over 1 billion viewing minutes. With the continued success of the series on streaming platforms, there’s no wonder that a spin-off show is in early development that involves original series creator Aaron Korsh, who is developing an offshoot in a similar vein to NCIS, wherein the show will introduce a completely new cast and characters in a new location which could probably be Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, grabbing the second spot in Nielsen’s overall top ten is Disney’s Elemental with 1.2 billion minutes watched. Directed by Peter Sohn, the feature is set in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic elements of nature and follows Ember, a fire element girl, who meets Wade, a "go with flow" kinda water element guy, as the two try to save a convenience store owned by Ember's father and meanwhile find many similarities between them. The feature narrowly dethrones Virgin River which dropped to the third spot and stayed strong with 1.2 billion minutes viewed.

'Sex Education' Hits the Streaming Charts

Image via Netflix

Perhaps the most notable entry this week on the charts is the fourth season of Netflix’s Sex Education, which landed on the 8th spot on overall charts and on the second spot among streaming originals after just a few days on the service. While, it’s a strong spot for the returning series, with all the eight episodes dropped at once, it is likely to go down in ranking after a couple of weeks. The series brings back Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, George Robinson, Thaddea Graham and many more for the final season.

Furthermore, Apple TV saw a resurgence on Nielsen charts following the release of the third episode The Morning Show Season 3, with 422M viewing minutes it landed at No. 10 on the streaming originals list. In a similar vein, Only Murders in the Building, Ahsoka, and The Wheel of Time – all returned to Nielsen's original list with the release of their latest episodes.