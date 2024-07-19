The Big Picture Suits: LA spin-off series ordered by NBC.

The series stars Stephen Amell Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg.

The original legal drama ran for 9 seasons, and became a streaming hit on Netflix.

The beloved legal drama Suits is making a triumphant return with a brand new spinoff, Suits: L.A., which has officially received a series order from NBC. The exciting new chapter in the Suits franchise will be headlined by Stephen Amell, known for his role in Arrow. Produced by UCP and Hypnotic, the spinoff brings back original show creator Aaron Korshas writer and executive producer. The pilot, directed by Victoria Mahoney, will look to grab the same dynamic storytelling and character-driven drama that made the original series a hit.

Per the official logline, Suits: L.A. follows Ted Black (Amell), “a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

The new series has also announced the supporting cast, including Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg, who will bring to life the relationships and high-stakes legal battles that fans have come to expect from the Suits universe. Executive producers David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and Victoria Mahoney will join Korsh in steering the show.

What Was 'Suits' About?

Suits was a legal drama series that captivated audiences from 2011 to 2019 on the USA Network. The show centered around Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant but unlicensed legal prodigy with a photographic memory, who lands a job working with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), a successful and sharp-witted Manhattan corporate lawyer. Despite not having a law degree, Mike's unique skills and Harvey's mentorship create an unstoppable team.The series explored the duo's dynamic working relationship, the complex cases they tackled, and the constant challenge of keeping Mike's secret. The show also delved into the personal and professional lives of its characters, featuring standout performances from Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, and Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson.

Suits can be streamed in its entirety on Netflix, where it regained significant popularity last year, introducing a new generation of viewers to the high-stakes world of corporate law and the unforgettable characters that inhabit it. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Suits L.A.

