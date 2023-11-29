The Big Picture Exciting developments are happening for the untitled Suits off-shoot announced in October, which will have the "same energy" as the original.

The makers are honing in on what made the original series so compelling for viewers.

President of Universal International Studios and UCP Beatrice Springborn says the LA-set spin-off is in active development now.

Suits fam, heads up, there are exciting developments underway for the untitled off-shoot of the series that was announced back in October. As the universe expands the makers are focusing on the attributes that made the original series so compelling for the viewers. President of Universal International Studios and UCP Beatrice Springborn recently revealed new details about the upcoming spin-off including the fact that the series will have the same “energy” as its predecessor.

“We are working on it right now,” Springborn confirmed at U.K. industry conference Content London, and referred to the show as “Suits L.A.”. Adding, “It’s so fun and happy.” She further revealed that the new series will be set “in the same timeframe” as the original and promised it will “have the same energy and good looking people that the original did.” The original series ran between 2011 and 2019 and was among the most successful ones for NBC but it did wonders when it debuted on Netflix and Peacock earlier this year in June. Barring a few instances, the series is reigning on top week after week on the viewership charts and has found a new audience.

It was previously revealed that Los Angeles could be the new location for the series and Springborn’s comments now seem to confirm it, however an official title for the series is yet to be formally announced. Speaking of the upcoming spin-off she further said, “It is amazing looking people in great clothes but at the core of it you can’t have a show that’s successful with just that.” The spin-off will be helmed by original show creator Aaron Korsh and seems like the series has been fast tracked given its popularity. Given the mothership has raised the bar very high, Springborn elaborated that the upcoming series “has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it and be a continuing series that everyone wants?”

Will the Original 'Suits' Cast Return for the Spin-Off?

It’s uncertain whether any of the original cast members will return for an appearance but the upcoming series will certainly have a continuing thread. The original series cast included Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl and many more. All seasons of Suits are available to watch on Netflix and Peacock. Stay tuned at Collider for future development details and know more about the series below:

