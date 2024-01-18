The Big Picture Suits is getting a spin-off series set in an entertainment law firm in L.A., featuring new characters.

The new lead character, Erica, has similarities to Megan Markle's Rachel Zane.

While Markle is unlikely to return, some cast members are open to the possibility of returning in guest starring roles.

The Suits universe is expanding with a brand-new spin-off series confirmed by creator Aaron Korsh. Debuting in 2011, Suits captivated audiences across nine successful seasons, chronicling the journeys of a group of skilled lawyers navigating the challenges of New York City. Although the series concluded in 2019, it witnessed a remarkable resurgence in popularity last summer, gaining newfound acclaim through streaming platforms. Paving the way for the new spin-off series to arise.

President of Universal International Studios and UCP Beatrice Springborn recently shared that the spin-off series will have similar "energy" as the original show. Adding that the "fun and happy" tone of the spin-off will be set "in the same time frame" as Suits. The plot surrounding the new series has been relatively hush, hush — that is until now. Hollywood journalist Matthew Belloni recently revealed more details about the Suits spin-off show in his Puck newsletter. Belloni confirmed that the spin-off will be set at an entertainment law firm in L.A. and that it will start the casting process at NBC soon.

Brace yourself for a fresh narrative canvas painted with entirely new characters and a captivating Los Angeles backdrop, deviating from the familiar landscapes of New York or Chicago witnessed in the Pearson spin-off. It's not just a return; it's a riveting evolution that promises to elevate the Suits legacy to new heights. But the question remains, what will the new character be like that will lead the new spin-off series? You asked. We're answering.

The ‘Suits’ Spin-off New Character Will Share Similarities to Megan Markle’s Rachel Zane

Close

Belloni announced that the new lead for the spin-off show will be named Erica, describing her character as being in her "30s, Black, SoCal native, and Harvard law alum. She’s jockeying to be made Head of Entertainment. She’s great at closing clients but struggles elsewhere. Smarter than everyone." Sound familiar? That's likely because she shares similar character traits as Suits alumni Rachel Zane, portrayed by Megan Markle. Suits introduces Rachel as a determined paralegal at the Pearson Hardman law firm. She had aspirations of climbing the legal ladder as she desperately wanted to be taken seriously outside just her prestigious family name and attractive looks. As the series unfolds, her dreams of becoming a lawyer evolve, as her character shifts the spotlight onto her intricate romantic involvement with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams).

While it's unlikely that Markle will reprise her role for the new spin-off series, as the actress has seemingly moved on to more royal endeavors, other cast members are open to the possibility of returning. For his part, Adams excitedly shared via The Hollywood Reporter, that “If I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again.” The actor went on to express his “love [for] the show," and how he thoroughly enjoyed "the character [Mike Ross] and I loved working with all these people." However, it's important to note that, in the series Mike and Rachel settled down in Seattle with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) joining them at the end of Season 9. Therefore, if Mike were to return, it would likely be in a guest starring capacity. Time will tell if any of the other Pearson Hardman gang will head to L.A for some fun in the sun as well.

Stay tuned to Collider for more details!