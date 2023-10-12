The Big Picture Suits creator Aaron Korsh is developing a new offshoot for NBCUniversal, expected to feature new characters and a new location in Los Angeles.

The series has gained popularity since its arrival on Netflix and Peacock, with the short-lived spin-off series Pearson also receiving newfound popularity.

Fans can expect the new offshoot to maintain the DNA of Suits as Korsh will be serving as a producer, but it will be interesting to see how audiences respond to a new cast and plot.

Suits is making a return and this time around the universe is expanding. Series creator Aaron Korsh is developing an offshoot of the series for NBCUniversal and deals are still being negotiated, according to a new report from Deadline. While a network or streamer hasn’t been determined, yet, the project is expected to be fast-tracked with a serious commitment. As per the report, the upcoming series won’t be a revival, reboot, or spin-off but rather an offshoot in a similar vein to NCIS wherein the new show will introduce completely new characters and a new location. This time around the series is expected to take place in Los Angeles, as opposed to New York or Chicago as seen in the Pearson spin-off series.

The writing was on the wall for a new series ever since Netflix got the rights to Suits and brought it to the platform. The series not only found a new audience but also worked as a nostalgic piece for the longtime fans, hence for the past four months the series has been topping viewership charts along with setting and breaking many records. With the new-found popularity of the series, Peacock also brought in the Pearson spin-off to the platform which also had a great reception from fans.

So, it is no big surprise that another offshoot is in development, however, it’ll be curious to see how fans respond to a completely new cast and plot while the bar has been raised so high by the mothership. Korsh will also be serving as a producer, so fans can rest assured that the series will contain the DNA of what makes Suits so entertaining. While we still wait for more details, the news will certainly garner more eyeballs for the series in the meantime.

'Suits' Has Become One of the Hottest Shows of the Year

Image via USA

The original series ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019 and was among the most successful ones for NBC, especially the final season that bid farewell to Meghan Markel’s character Rachel before her wedding to Prince Harry. Over the years, the original series cast included Gabriel Macht as Harvey Reginald Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Michael James Ross, Rick Hoffman as Louis Marlowe Litt, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Roberta Paulsen, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Amanda Schull as Katrina Bennett, Dulé Hill as Alex Williams, Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler and many more.

All seasons of Suits are available to watch on Netflix and Peacock. Stay tuned at Collider for future development details.