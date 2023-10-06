The Big Picture Suits has set a new streaming record, remaining at the number one position for the most combined weeks since Nielsen began tracking streaming data.

The show overtook Ozark as the most-watched television show on streaming, maintaining its dominance for twelve non-consecutive weeks.

Suits' success not only during its original run but also in streaming is attributed to its captivating premise and the ability to attract new audiences.

Suits continues to dominate the streaming landscape as yet another week on top of the rankings allows the legal drama to break one more streaming record. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the USA Network series has remained at the number one position during combined weeks more than any other program since Nielsen began taking streaming data into account three years ago. There's nothing that can stop Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), as the way they solved a wide variety of cases continues to entertain the world years after the show came to an end.

The previous record holder used to be Ozark, the Netflix drama where Jason Bateman plays a man who has to start a new life with his family after getting himself entangled with a Mexican drug cartel. But the continuous success found by Suits in recent weeks allowed it to overtake the show's record, being the most-watched television show on streaming for twelve non-consecutive weeks. Not even Louis Litt's (Rick Hoffman) ambition could've thought about such an achievement for the legal drama that premiered in 2011, as being a part of a streaming catalog has allowed new audiences to discover Suits.

In addition to breaking yet another streaming record, the USA Network legal drama was also the only series to score more than two minutes of viewing in the week of September 4 - September 10, establishing dominance over titles such as Virgin River and the live-action adaptation of One Piece. Suits was also a success during its own time, with its cable ratings allowing it to run for nine seasons, until it was clear that the time for the main characters to part ways had come. After all, such an interesting premise needed a proper amount of time to close out its character arcs.

Image via USA Network

What Is 'Suits' About?

The first time Suits tries to hook its audience with a premise they can't resist is with the introduction of Mike, who used to take bar exams at Harvard Law School for money. When Harvey Specter, one of the most successful lawyers in New York City, caught wind of what Mike was doing, he immediately wanted to put an end to it. But Mike's charisma, and the fact that he could memorize any text someone placed in front of him due to his remarkable memory, made Harvey convinced Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) that he could be hired in her firm. Of course, Mike and Harvey had to take the boy's secret to the grave.

You can check out the official trailer for the final season of Suits below. The series is available for streaming on both Netflix and Peacock: