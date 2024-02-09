The Big Picture Stars from Suits reunite in a Super Bowl commercial for e.l.f. Cosmetics, with a different portrayal of their characters.

Suits saw a surge in popularity on Netflix, leading to the development of a new spinoff series set in Los Angeles.

Suits L.A. will introduce new characters and will be guided by the creator of the original series.

Three of Suits' main stars have reunited for a Super Bowl commercial dedicated to e.l.f. Cosmetics. Years after they fought for power in the popular legal drama, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) are back in a court session hosted by Judge Judy. In the video, Louis accuses Jessica of spending the company's money on an excessive amount of makeup. However, Judge Judy quickly explains that the problem can be solved with e.l.f.'s affordable line of products, before sentencing Jessica to buy some samples for herself. While the chaos is happening, Donna can be seen working as the court stenographer.

The characters' depiction in the new commercial are way different from how they were seen in Suits in order to fit the tone of the ad. As one of the main partners at Pearson Hardman, Jessica respected Harvey's (Gabriel Macht) ambition, while keeping the unpredictable lawyer in check. On the other hand, Louis spent most of his time trying to figure out what Harvey and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) were up to, constantly getting in the way of their plans. Finally, Donna always knew how to deal with Harvey, and while she wasn't a lawyer like most of the characters in the series, she had the intelligence and determination to be a fundamental part of Pearson Hardman.

One of the possible reasons why the e.l.f. Cosmetics ad reunited stars from Suits is related to how the series found a new wave of popularity last year. While the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA took place, the show became one of the most consumed titles on Netflix, beating out new programming that arrived at the platform. With a whole new set of fans, Suits climbed to the top of the viewership rankings, and its success led NBC Universal to consider producing a new story set in the same universe as the thrilling legal drama.

Will There Be a New 'Suits' Series?

Thanks to Suits' resurgence in the streaming viewership charts, a spinoff officially entered development last year. This would mark the second spinoff to come out of the successful legal drama, with Pearson only lasting for one season. The upcoming series will be very different from the one that followed Gina Torres' character, and it will establish its lead characters in Los Angeles. Aaron Korsh, the creator of Suits, will be involved in the development of Suits L.A., introducing a whole new set of characters to the world established in the original series.