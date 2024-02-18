The Big Picture Season 4, Episode 10, titled "This Is Rome," shifted power dynamics and darkened Suits ' tone, impacting character arcs significantly.

Louis' discovery of Mike's secret led to internal conflicts and redefined relationships within the law firm.

The episode contributed to a tighter-knit Suits family, brought darkness to the show, and set the stage for character transformation.

With the impeccable popularity that Suits has achieved since its premiere on USA Network over a decade ago and a strong resurgence after Netflix and Peacock scooped it up, the series continues to hit the headlines. The show's recent moment in the spotlight had its stars reuniting in a fun Super Bowl commercial, featuring cast regulars Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Rick Hoffman. Now everything seems set for its LA-based spin-off, and fans of the Suits universe will be waiting with bated breath to see what LA has to offer. But aside from the strong performances that saw Suits become the most streamed TV show of 2023, what's the one episode that redefined the course of the show?

For a show where every episode left audiences craving more, the answer to this might be one for debate. One might argue that the pilot episode, with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) running from the police and becoming Harvey's (Gabriel Macht) associate, was one of the most memorable and defining moments of the show. Or the episode that saw Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) leave for Chicago, which triggered yet another spin-off with her as the titular protagonist in the murky politics of Chicago, leaving the New York law firm in hands other than the familiar Jessica's. But the one episode that defined the trajectory of the record-breaking legal drama is Season 4's Episode 10, "This Is Rome."

"This is Rome" is a Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) episode. It showcases his acting range, displaying his vulnerability in a way unseen before, while also presenting his hateful character in an unrivaled manner. It is the episode in which the words "He knows," which had been whispered throughout the series prior, ring true. It is the episode in which the secret, which started with Harvey and Donna (Sarah Rafferty), and was later known to Jessica and Rachel (Meghan Markle), found itself in the hands of Louis Litt, whom few at Jessica's New York law firm trusted. With the secret in Louis Litt's hands, everything in Suits changed.

What Is Suits' "This Is Rome" Episode About?

Coming off the heels of "Gone," in which Louis Litt wrote a sad yet heartwarming letter bidding Pearson Specter goodbye after being forced to resign for embezzling money for Charles Forstman (Eric Roberts), "This Is Rome" gave Louis a lifeline and more. After confirming his suspicions about Mike's Harvard secret, he leveraged his way back into the firm and got his name on the door. Ironically for Mike, the cleverest character on Suits, the Chekhov’s gun that exposed him was a golden key he couldn't identify. (Compared to the fictionalized Suits, the real Harvard Law School has never applied for the Order of the Coif chapter, meaning its graduates would not receive keys that signify the order.) But accuracy of Suits aside, with his golden key, Louis found a way back through the doors of Pearson Specter and "Litt it up" to become Pearson Specter Litt.

Before "Louis knows," Mike's secret had already been a significant contributor to the plotlines of the series. His romantic relationships were affected by it. He was constantly watching his back at the office, particularly with the relentlessly prying Louis — even coming close to confessing to Louis. Jessica had repeatedly clashed with Harvey over his hiring of "the fraud." But Louis' knowledge of that very secret took the show's plotline in a whole new direction. It affected not just the power dynamics within the firm but also shaped the show's overall tone, its characters' arcs, and redefined alliances and relationships.

"This Is Rome" Contributed to the Power Dynamics of 'Suits'

Apart from Louis arm-twisting Jessica back into the firm and becoming a named partner, this episode sparked new power dynamics in the Suits universe. Louis, with his new seat at the high table, was directly confronting Harvey, like through his underdealings with Jack Soloff (John Pyper-Ferguson) of Daniel Hardman's (David Costabile) camp, to rework the bonus compensation structure, which he believed favored the show's golden boy. This conflict escalated into a psychological one, with Louis snagging Donna from Harvey, and even turning physical. With Mike's secret out of the bag and his eventual lengthy fraudulent case leading to his incarceration, the power struggles at the law firm were not only internal but also took an external angle.

Facing scrutiny from outside, Mike's exposed secret paradoxically became a unifying factor for the law firm loyalists, with Jessica, Harvey, Louis, Donna, and Rachel sticking together to fend off these challengers. With this rare unity, these Suits' characters became a tight-knit family. They took bullets for each other. They fought together. In rare moments when they could afford it, they laughed together. They cried together. This partnership gave some of the best courtroom team-up performances, like Jessica and Rachel's Leonard case. Ultimately, Mike's secret revelation made Jessica leave after being disbarred for admitting to having conspired in Mike's fraud to save the law firm she had called home, and to protect her Suits' family. Even Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) would be drawn into this legal family saga because of his daughter's dalliance with Mike Ross. And he, too, selflessly paid the price for it. Moreover, the SEC investigation, another show of might fueled by personal interests, while not about Mike's secret specifically, also stemmed from this episode. It is in "This Is Rome" that the infamous Gillis Scandal that attracted the SEC was covered.

'Suits' Became Darker After the "This Is Rome" Episode

Image via USA Network

Before "This Is Rome," Suits had been lighthearted even when it addressed darker themes. However, after "This Is Rome," everything seemed to spiral toward darkness. Harvey's conflicts with Donna, often intertwined with strong-worded reminders of Mike's fraudulent hiring, led to Harvey having panic attacks, perhaps feeling desertion. Henceforth, Harvey appeared lost and isolated. His demeanor became increasingly angrier and more violent — he beat up Louis, he couldn't stand Tanner's (Eric Close) provocation despite knowing beforehand, and his visits for therapy and eventual romantic relationship with his former therapist only deepened the series' dark undertones.

But it wasn't just Harvey experiencing this darkness. Even after Louis signed a document admitting to knowing about Mike, it felt as though his possession of the secret was a ticking time bomb awaiting detonation. And that time bomb finally went off when Louis' ex-girlfriend Sheila (Rachael Harris), possibly driven by rage, tipped off the authorities, triggering an investigation. With external guns blazing at the law firm, Jessica increasingly became a shadow of her former powerful self. The law firm had internal and external issues that were taking a toll on her, making her appear overwhelmed. Suits had transformed into a battle for survival for Jessica's law firm. With Jessica's departure, other characters struggled to deal with her absence, as if in mourning.

Faye Richardson's (Denise Crosby) arrival in the final season was the culmination of this darkness, with every character at the firm feeling the weight of her eyes over their shoulders. Even plotlines that would be relied upon to uplift the show struggled to achieve that. When Harvey and Donna's romance was reignited, Harvey became a changed man. But this new Harvey was sappy, deviating from the playboy persona the audience was accustomed to. Mike's time in prison also added to the darkness, with his interactions with Frank Gallo (Paul Schulze) being particularly scary. Plotlines with heartwarming themes harbored darker elements, like Leonard's wrongful conviction case and Mike's ultimate admission to the bar.

"This Is Rome" Was the Compass for 'Suits' Character Arcs

Image via USA Network

Most character arcs in Suits were shaped by the "This Is Rome" episode. Louis, the centerpiece of "This is Rome," became a name partner, with the end justifying the means, but fulfilling his dream in the legal field nonetheless. With that though, he realized that the title did not provide him with the recognition he craved, and the challenges that the leaked secret brought made him re-evaluate his relationship with his Suits' counterparts. In the end, his redemption arc was complete with the lessons learned making him a better man, a better lover, and ultimately, a better leader after he was left in charge of the law firm in the series finale. One has to wonder what it would be like if there was a Suits spin-off with Louis in charge.

For Jessica Pearson, "This Is Rome" came at the peak of her character. She was a woman of color scaling the heights of a cut-throat corporate world and with a somewhat thriving romance. But with Mike's secret out, she started losing on both fronts. Straight-shooting Jeff Malone (D.B. Woodside) couldn't stand the secrets she had kept that he kept uncovering, and, on the corporate front, Jessica was facing attacks from all quarters. On the positive side of things for her, these struggles made her realize why she joined the legal profession in the first place. She eventually left for Chicago to reunite with her family and chase her desires.

Harvey Specter, Jessica's right-hand man and the architect of the fraud, underwent the most dramatic character arc following "This Is Rome," from his relationship with his frenemy Louis, to temporarily managing the firm, to finally marrying the love of his life. Similarly, Donna's character arc also experienced a whirlwind transformation, propelling her irrationally into the role of the firm's COO, while the bond between lovebirds Rachel and Mike only grew stronger amid the predicament that threatened their relationship.

Aaron Korsh's Suits continues to receive praise, and fans eagerly await what its LA-based spin-off has under its sleeve. Among the Suits universe's captivating episodes, Season 4's "This Is Rome" stands out as the one that altered the show's direction the most.

