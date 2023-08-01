Suits is a show that portrays the lives of some of the most sophisticated, intelligent, and clever lawyers in New York City, filled with classy wardrobe and television's wittiest dialogue. The USA original series follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant young man with an eidetic memory that allows him to recall information with computer-like precision, as he begins working as a Junior Associate in one of New York's most prestigious law firms. The catch is that he's not a lawyer— he never even went to law school. But when Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), one of the senior partners at his firm, takes a chance on this clever, underqualified hotshot with a chip on his shoulder, the two have to hide their fraud while continuing to win some of the biggest and toughest cases in the busiest city in the world.

The nine seasons of the show include story arcs and cases ranging from patent infringement to hostile takeovers, fraud, and even criminal cases. However, just because the series is one of the most engaging glimpses into the lives of big city attorneys doesn't mean it's one of the most accurate. Looking past the pop-culture references and power suiting of the attorneys at Pearson Hardman (later Pearson Specter), just how accurate is Suits?

'Suits' Is Entertaining, But Not Always Accurate

Being as blunt and direct as the lawyers on the show, Suits is thoroughly engaging but is far from being an accurate representation of the legal system and the lifestyles of successful attorneys. One of the most glaring falsehoods is rooted in the premise of the show. Mike Ross may be one of the most intelligent and clever characters on television, but hiring him as an associate is such a high-risk, low-reward moment of fraud that no sensible attorney would do it.

While that may take the fun out of things, this inaccuracy is so hard to ignore because of the simplicity of alternative solutions. Even if Harvey had seen great potential in Mike, there were other options than hiring him on as an associate. As a Harvard alum himself, he could have easily written Mike a strong letter of recommendation that would have all but guaranteed his spot in the prestigious law school, which puts alumnus recommendations in high regard. Even on a smaller scale, paralegals or other roles in law firms don't require postgraduate degrees, giving Mike multiple different routes to becoming a lawyer without having to skip so many steps and risk everyone's careers. Ultimately though, this inaccuracy is what made the show so captivating, pushing the boundaries of what could actually happen in reality. So what else did the series get wrong?

Harvey Specter, one of the show's main characters, may be New York's best closer and one of its finest attorneys, but in the real world? He would have been disbarred several times over— and that's even if you exclude the Mike Ross-shaped fraud he was actively involved in. Specter is renowned for his poker face and impeccable bluffing skills, which puts his clients and opponents right where he needs them. However, when his techniques are fact-checked by practicing attorneys, his bluffs veer straight into fraud territory, which would cause him to lose countless clients and likely face serious repercussions.

Much of how the show handles its courtroom interactions is also highly inaccurate to reality. In fact, most interactions that these attorneys have with judges presiding over their cases would have real litigators rolling their eyes at their audacity. Throughout the show, the lawyers constantly make wisecracks and side comments in the presence, or even to, judges presiding over their cases. Judges in courtrooms aren't called "your Honor" for no reason, and the attorneys at Pearson Hardman would have been held in contempt more times than you could count. Furthermore, there are a number of instances that attorneys are seen speaking to judges without the lawyers on the opposing side (referred to as opposing counsel) present for the discussions. These talks, no matter how brief, are incredibly unethical because judges are meant to look over the case without bias or unfair interference.

While the series presents plenty of legal jargon with a lawyer's confidence, there are plenty of detailed errors that those in the legal field would be quick to point out. There are incorrect objections in courtroom, such as in Season 1, Episode 6 where Harvey objects that the cross-examiner is "leading the witness." This objection would be overruled by the judge because someone cross-examining a witness is supposed to ask leading questions.

Some Inaccuracies Actually Make 'Suits' Better

While the major inaccuracies in the series might make most litigators and pre-law students cringe at how far from the truth they are, many of the changes made serve to make Suits an engaging television show. At the end of the day, the series never claimed to be a factual representation of the American legal system, so, like other prominent legal dramas, it took creative liberties were taken in order to give the show its iconic fast-paced dialogue and dramatic plot points that make it a product audiences are actually invested in.

One of the main glaring differences that actually make the show better is the accelerated timeline of all the facets of legal work. In reality, litigation is one of the most detail-oriented and slow-paced jobs, even when you're in a courtroom. However, all those processes are expedited in the show. While real cases easily take several months, if not years, to be completed, the attorneys in Suits seem to wrap up their cases in a matter of a few short weeks. Forms, like patents, subpoenas, and evidence disclosure, are given short turnarounds and deadlines. Characters often demand things within 24 hours, when requests like those typically take several weeks to complete.

Even the little details that are technically incorrect are done in order to make the series flow like an actual television series. Every time one of the characters throws down a folder of legal documentation on a desk of another litigator or even a client, it only takes a few seconds for the other party to read and immediately understand the document. However, this change is understandable considering how it would grind the courtroom drama of the show to a standstill if everyone had to pause what they were doing for several hours to take a look at the fine print.

Another inaccuracy is the breadth of cases that Pearson Hardman attorneys all take. Though characters like Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) are noted for their specialty in finance law, every lawyer seems to be able to take on cases that deal with pretty much anything. Whether it's a pro bono sexual harassment case, patent infringement, or criminal defense, these litigators are able to handle it; which isn't what it's like in real life. Most lawyers have their fields that they specialize in, such as immigration or patent, and though they likely have knowledge of other fields, they're not going to be taking on cases that differ too much from their area of expertise. Again, this is something that the show overlooks, rightfully so, which allows the series to take on creative challenges in every episode, keeping the series fresh through its nine seasons.

What Does 'Suits' Get Right?

However, for all the things that Suits might get wrong about the legal system, it still deserves credit for the things it gets correct. For example, the precise eye, even the bindings that the prop masters use to put together legal documents are specifically accurate to the ones used in real firms.

Many of the characters spend time schmoozing and boozing potential clients, which initially may seem like a creative liberty meant to hype up the glamour of the career. However, for major firms with expensive clientele, the social and persuasive aspect is actually incredibly relevant. Firms ensure that their clients not only trust them but like them enough to continue giving them business.

The importance of legal secretaries and paralegals could not be understated, and characters like Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) show just how indispensable those roles are. The hierarchy within a legal firm is also fairly accurate, though some of the specific title names might differ per organization. The way that the series handles depositions, where witnesses are interviewed and recorded for their statements, is also fundamentally accurate to what they look like in real life.

Putting all the facts and fiction into consideration, the verdict for Suits would read: The series is not entirely accurate in its representation of the legal system, with many glaring inaccuracies. However, unless you're a pre-law student using the series as study material, that shouldn't take away any enjoyment from one of the most compelling, amusing, and binge-worthy legal shows streaming today.

Whether you want to take the risk on the attorneys at Pearson Specter, or look to another fictional lawyer for your legal work, there's still plenty of Mike and Harvey, impeccable suiting and all, on Netflix.