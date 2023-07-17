Television has, over the years, provided iconic characters with suave demeanors and razor-sharp wit, many of whom serve as lawyers in their professional lives. From the ruthlessly intelligent Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) in How to Get Away with Murder to the flamboyant and cunning Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) in Breaking Bad (who even earned his spin-off prequel, Better Call Saul), as well as the brilliant Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) in Scandal, these characters have left an indelible mark on television. Amidst this impressive lineup, one lawyer's sheer brilliance stands out: Harvey Specter's masterful use of bluffing in Suits.

How is Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter Different From Other TV Lawyers?

Created by Aaron Korsh and brought to life by the talented Gabriel Macht, Suits' Harvey Specter embodies the epitome of cool confidence and unmatched legal prowess. His name alone invokes adoration and sends shivers down the spines of many. Even a lawyer who once bested Harvey avoids legal tussles with him, solely to bask in the glory of being known as (in his confession) "the guy who beat Harvey Specter." And in pure Harvey Specter style, Harvey seeks revenge. It finally comes when his brainiac associate, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), gifts him a case involving the lawyer who trounced him before. When Harvey unexpectedly appears in court for the case, the opposing lawyer asks the court to allow him to change counsel but is unable to justify it. The judge rules in Harvey's favor and the case goes on. In the case meet-ups, Harvey corners him to settle, and he admits that his earlier victories were far from fair—he had bribed the jury! Being Harvey, he changes his mind on the settlement and seeks justice by challenging him to a trial. His mission is to restore his tarnished reputation by triumphing over his adversary in court, for the record, and he will accept nothing less, warning him not to attempt to play dirty in the case.

A departure from the laidback Lincoln Lawyer's Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), Harvey is cocky, arrogant, and ruthless. With a touch of mockery, Harvey relishes in reminding his colleague Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), who is celebrating an appeal he has won, that he does not comprehend the sensation, quipping that he has never appealed a case as he has never lost any. He blasts another lawyer by telling him that ''I don't pave the way for people, people pave the way for me!'' Yet to another critic who asserts that Harvey is looking down upon him because he thinks he is smarter, Harvey responds by saying that he thinks he is smarter than he! Harvey takes up a traffic case to defend his driver but on the verge of winning, he opts to settle instead, for free, offering to waive his legal fees while at it. In exchange, he asks both the suing taxi driver and the judge not to speak about the case. He does not want to be associated with such a lowly case as he has "a reputation to maintain." He castigates his former boss and mentor, District Attorney Cameron Dennis (Gary Cole), for playing dirty by burying evidence on a case he was handling.

Harvey Specter Is a Master at Bluffing on 'Suits'

Image via USA Network

For someone that ostensibly champions winning fair and square, it is ironic that in Harvey's arsenal of tricks and strategies, the one distinctive trait that truly sets him apart and solidifies his status as a badass lawyer is his masterful art of bluffing. In his own words, "When you're backed against the wall, break the goddamn thing down." And no one breaks the goddamn thing down when cornered as Harvey does. With seemingly no cards left to play, he unfailingly reveals one secret weapon hidden up his expensive tailored sleeve—the power of bluffing. When confronted by rival lawyer Travis Tanner (​​​​​Eric Close), Harvey deploys a daring bluff that he would perjure himself, fully aware of the potential consequences, including disbarment. While in Mike Ross's company, Harvey presents Travis with a recording of Travis' illicit dealings. He recognizes its inadmissibility in court due to its unlawful acquisition but informs Travis that he has sworn an affidavit attesting to the recording's mysterious appearance at his doorstep, rendering it admissible. Through this impudent bluff, Harvey compels Travis to capitulate and reach a settlement. This surprises even Mike who questions him about his never crossing lines policy. Harvey responds that crooks like Travis expect everyone to be a crook, so he believed him. This is manipulation at its best.

In another audacious display of bluffing that could potentially jeopardize his entire career, Harvey remains undeterred in his relentless pursuit of victory. The scene of the crime is the hallowed boardrooms of Pearson Hardman, where a client named Henry Gerald finds himself entangled in a contentious deal. Gerald's acquisition of a company owned by Mr. Cooper hinges upon Cooper retaining an honorary Vice President position within the firm. However, an unexpected twist introduces a wrench into the proceedings. Gerald staunchly refuses to sign off on the agreement unless Cooper is entirely removed from the deal. Sensing the bad faith exhibited by Gerald, Harvey employs his trademark bluffing skills to secure a favorable outcome. Confronting Gerald head-on, he exposes the dubious nature of his actions. With unwavering conviction, Harvey fabricates a falsehood, asserting that part of the payment for the deal has already been processed the moment Cooper affixed his signature to the agreement. What truly astonishes is the unwavering confidence with which Harvey delivers his bluff. Meeting Gerald's gaze directly, he utters the unsavory words, "Your balls are in my fist." Needless to say, Gerald signs the agreement. Another triumph for Harvey Specter is cemented. To him, a win is all that matters.

This audacious bluff comes back to haunt Harvey when confronted by Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), the formidable managing partner of Pearson Hardman, who was present when Harvey bluffed. Threatened with potential disbarment, Harvey refuses to succumb to the dire consequences looming over him. Instead, he launches a fierce counterattack in yet another bluff, reminding Jessica of her obligations as a legal professional. He boldly declares that should she dare to pursue disbarment, he will stand alongside her, ready to face the repercussions together, as she failed to promptly report the matter upon its discovery. This pivotal moment in Harvey's career exemplifies his unwavering determination and indomitable spirit. Bluffing not only serves as a strategic tool but also becomes a testament to Harvey's resolute resolve. In the face of adversity, Harvey Specter stands tall, showcasing his ability to outmaneuver opponents both inside and outside the courtroom.

While Gabriel Macht's portrayal of Harvey Specter in Suits is undoubtedly that of an exceptional lawyer, the go-to guy in New York City for securing a win, it is his unexpected trump card, his unparalleled bluffing prowess, that sets him apart when all other tricks have been exhausted. Within the world of Suits alongside his expensive tailored suits, Harvey's unparalleled confidence and ability to dismantle walls when cornered have secured his place as one of television's most iconic legal characters.