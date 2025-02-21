Suits is one of the rare television series that made history not once, but twice. It was part of the classic "Blue Skies" era at USA Network, which focused on high-concept, character-driven programming — a rarity on television nowadays. Then, Suits landed on Netflix and Peacock and promptly became a streaming hit; it was the most-watched show of 2023, beating out streaming staples like The Bear and Beef. This eventually led NBC to develop a new series, Suits LA, which, true to its name, focuses on a group of lawyers stationed in Los Angeles. Before Suits LA lands on NBC this February, here's a rundown of what happened throughout Suits — and what makes it must-watch television.

‘Suits’ Pairs a Lawyer and a Con Man Together

Image via USA Network

The biggest key to Suits's success lies with its lead characters, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). The two couldn't be more different: Harvey is a senior partner at Pearson Hardman, one of the most well-renowned law firms in the United States, while Mike was kicked out of university. The two cross paths when Mike stumbles into a job interview with Harvey, and aces it due to his photographic memory. Harvey takes on Mike as his associate, despite the fact that Mike doesn't have a law degree. The duo ends up tackling all manner of cases, while attempting to hide Mike's secret from Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) — the "Pearson" in Pearson Hardman — and the cutthroat Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), who will do anything or sell anyone out to stay on top. The duo also has to struggle with their own romantic entanglements - Harvey slowly grows attracted to his legal secretary Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) while Mike falls for paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

Mike and Harvey Face Multiple Challenges Throughout 'Suits' Run