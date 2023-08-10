The Big Picture A writer for Suits reveals they received only $259.71 in residuals for an episode that gained newfound popularity on Netflix, highlighting the lack of financial compensation for the creators.

Despite Suits becoming a huge hit again with billions of minutes watched, NBCUniversal only paid a total of $3,000 to the six original writers, raising questions about fair compensation.

The current situation exposes the issue of writers not being present to develop the shows they helped create, as studios hire gig workers instead, indicating a need to redesign the production model for fair compensation.

Even though we have a pretty good idea of why Hollywood writers from film and television have been on strike for almost four months, there are some details of how dire the situation is for screenwriters that we can only fully understand when one of them speaks up. That’s what happened this week when Suits writer and producer Ethan Drogin wrote a lengthy article for the Los Angeles Times.

In the article, Drogin revealed how much he got paid in residuals last quarter for writing Episode 8 from Season 1 of Suits: The whopping amount of $259.71. The legal series premiered over a decade ago, but it has recently achieved a new popularity because all seasons debuted on Netflix and a huge portion of subscribers were quick to start binge-watching it. A Nielsen (audience measurement) report indicated that, in just one week, 3.7 billion minutes were watched of Suits and it became the streamer’s most-watched acquired title.

For Netflix, this is great because it retains subscribers and keeps them tuned in to the platform – especially when you consider that the series put out 134 episodes across its nine-season run. However, as Drogin states, the people who helped the show come to life and built the foundation which set the series up to run for as long as it did receive virtually no financial compensation for a show so popular it became a huge hit again.

All Suits Writers' Residuals Added Up to $3,000

Drogin goes further to reveal that all that NBCUniversal had to pay to the six original Suits writers for the show’s newfound popularity last quarter was $3,000 that was divided among them. And it’s pretty safe to say that the show wasn’t bought by Netflix for a four or even a five-digit price. The writer also adds that, even though Suits spawned South Korean, Japanese and Egyptian versions, he’s yet to be paid for creating the source material.

Another issue that the current situation presents is related to a practice that has become the norm in Hollywood: Writers not being present to develop the series they helped create. For Suits, Drogin reveals, they were there for “every step of the episodes,” but studios have been hiring writers as gig workers and not letting them stay through the production of a series.

In the streaming era, TV shows that get past the three-season mark are getting increasingly rare. Studios interpret this as audiences not engaging with the titles for longer stretches of time, but a nine-season show finding massive popularity 13 years after the premiere makes it clear that the current model of production needs to be redesigned – and the people who bring quality content to life should be fairly compensated for it.

You can stream all seasons of Suits on Netflix and Peacock.