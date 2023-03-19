With the success of the new Daisy Jones & the Six television series rocketing its cast to even more fame, Suki Waterhouse is receiving more attention for her role in the show. Based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel, the series focuses on the fictional tband’s rise and fall and the subsequent tell-all that takes place decades later.

Though many fans of the show may not have seen Suki Waterhouse before the television show, she has been acting for a few years now. She has starred in films like Love, Rosie alongside her current co-star Sam Claflin as well as in Insurgent from the Divergent series. After starring in Daisy Jones & the Six, it seems the sky is the limit for the model-turned-actress.

10 'Charlie Says' (2018)

Image via IFC Films

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 59%

The film Charlie Says jumps through different time periods but mostly focuses on three women: Leslie Van Houten (Hannah Murray), Patricia Krenwinkel (Sosie Bacon), and Susan Atkins (Marianne Rendón), years after they committed murders for notorious cult leader Charles Manson (Matt Smith). The three incarcerated women meet a graduate student named Karlene Faith (Merritt Wever), who seeks to rehabilitate them and save them from the spell Charles Manson left them under.

Suki Waterhouse plays Mary Brunner in the film, who is known for being Manson’s first follower and for also giving birth to his child. Though the woman did not go to jail for any Manson murders, she did end up in jail for credit card fraud and was later captured with other followers and sentenced to six years in jail. Waterhouse does a formidable job in this dark role, but Matt Smith certainly shines as the haunting and deranged Manson. Fans of Matt Smith can watch him on his latest show, House of the Dragon.

9 'Jonathan' (2018)

Image via Well Go USA

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 61%

In the film Jonathan, two “brothers” named John and Jonathan (both played by accused rapist Ansel Elgort) are revealed to be two different people inhabiting the same body at different times. When they start to make decisions without considering or consulting the other, conflict arises, and the two begin battling for dominance inside the body with the help of Dr. Mina Nariman (Patricia Clarkson).

Eventually, one of the boys begins to date a girl named Elena, played by Suki Waterhouse. This is part of a major conflict between them, and one brother seeks to ruin the other’s relationship and even potentially have Elena for himself. Over time, Dr. Nariman will have to decide what should be done about their ongoing conflicts and reckless decisions.

8 'Creation Stories' (2021)

Image via Sky Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 61%

Adapted from the written autobiography by Dean Cavanagh and Irvine Welsh, Creation Stories tells the story of Alan McGee (Ewen Bremner) and how he ended up involved with British rock music in Glasgow in the 1990s. Many might know that McGee co-founded the Creation Records label, and the film touches on how that came to be and how the label was so impactful and important in the British post-punk music scene.

The movie features Suki Waterhouse in the role of Gemma, a journalist who begins interviewing Alan throughout the ‘90s and his life. She plays her part well, but the film focuses on McGee and the record label, even showcasing some popular real-life bands he spearheaded, like Oasis and The Jesus and Mary Chain. Her character Gemma is important because she is a vessel through which Alan McGee’s story can be told.

7 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' (2019)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 68%

Pokémon Detective Pikachu follows the events that transpire when the father of 21-year-old former trainer Tim Goodman’s (Justice Smith) father, Harry (Ryan Reynolds), goes missing. This inspires Tim to take his father’s Detective Pikachu with him on his search, and the pair, along with a few others, go on the ultimate quest to unravel the mystery of Harry Goodman’s disappearance.

Suki Waterhouse appears as a character referred to as Ms. Norman, the bodyguard of Howard Clifford (Bill Nighy), founder of Clifford Industries, and designer of the Rhyme City. Her character happens to be a Ditto in disguise, which is epic in itself. Fans of the Pokémon franchise will appreciate the movie for all of its iconic references, as well as its star-studded cast.

6 'Into the Dark' (2018-2021)

Image via Blumhouse Television

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%

Into the Dark is an anthology series of television films, each falling in the horror genre. The one common thread holding the separate films together is the underlying theme of holidays, with every film’s terrifying events taking place on a major holiday of each month of the year. The movies all feature different casts and directors as well.

The film installment that stars Suki Waterhouse is Season 1, Episode 4, titled "New Year, New You." It focuses on a group of former friends who were close during childhood that decide to meet up again, only to find that one member of the group is out for revenge against another. Naturally, the events of New Year’s Eve go horribly wrong.

5 'Daisy Jones & The Six' (2023-)

Image via Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%

Based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the Daisy Jones & the Six television series focuses on the titular band’s rise to fame in the 1970s and their subsequent fall after their final concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field, which was sold out. It isn’t until decades later that fans of Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and the other six band members Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), Camila Alvarez (Camila Morrone), Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), Warren Rhodes (Sebastian Chacon), and Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) find out what happened when the band members decide to speak about everything.

As Karen Sirko, Suki Waterhouse shines as the band’s keyboard player, who is sometimes referred to as Karen Karen. This latest role for Suki is large, garnering her and the rest of the cast much praise and positive reception from fans of the show and the original book. After this role, fans of the former model will wait to see what she’ll be working on next! Equally, fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid will be pleased to know that an adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is currently in the works.

4 'Assassination Nation' (2018)

Image via NEON

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%

In a modern take loosely inspired by the Salem witch trials, Assassination Nation is a black comedy film that focuses on the fictional town of Salem that descends into chaos when a mysterious hacker begins leaking everyone’s dirty secrets. All the leaks lead to violence and the desire for revenge, as families are torn apart, affairs are uncovered, and people are even driven to the edge of insanity.

The four girls at the center of it all are Lily (Odessa Young), Bex (Hari Nef), and sisters Em (Abra) and Sarah, who is played by Suki Waterhouse. They eventually bear the brunt of the town accusations and have to defend themselves against the mob that the townspeople create. The film is certainly an interesting play on the chaos of the historical Salem witch trials and is successful as a satirical comedy.

3 'The White Princess' (2017)

Image via Starz

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 76%

Based on the same-name Philippa Gregory novel and a sequel to the television show The White Queen, the miniseries The White Princess picks up right where the show ended. It focuses on how the Wars of the Roses ended when Elizabeth of York (Jodie Comer) married King Henry VII (Jacob Collins-Levy), effectively creating a union between the York and Lancaster houses. However, their union was not peaceful, and within the “united” families was a lot of plotting, betrayal, and deceit.

Cecily of York, the queen's sister, is played by Suki Waterhouse. Her character is jealous of her sister, resenting her for finding such a prosperous marital match while she was forced to marry someone not as torturous to avoid Henry VII herself. Fans of Suki will have to watch the miniseries to see how the actress portrays the historical figure in this dramatic TV adaptation.

2 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' (2020)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 79%

In The Broken Hearts Gallery, viewers watch art gallery assistant Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan) gets dumped and fired the same day, sending her on a heart-sick spiral. Eventually, she makes friends with the kind-hearted Nick (Dacre Montgomery), who shows her an empty hotel space and encourages her to create an exhibit showcasing past relationship mementos, and thus, heartbreak and loss physically.

This film features Suki Waterhouse in a small role as a woman named Chloe, who only appears a few times. One time she appears looking for Nick and refuses to say why. She appears to be an ex perhaps of Nick, who is still to both him and the hotel being used for the exhibit. The film is a touching romantic comedy for fans of the genre. Utkarsh Ambudkar from the CBS hit show Ghosts also stars in the movie.

1 'Misbehaviour' (2020)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86%

The film Misbehaviour focuses on the 1970 Miss World competition that was ultimately interrupted by the Women’s Liberation Movement, which stormed the stage in protest of beauty competitions, which they viewed as demanding to women. This competition was hosted by Bob Hope, a popular American comedian.

The movie features Suki Waterhouse as Miss United States Sandra Wolsfeld. The events of that year’s Miss World made the Women’s Liberation Movement famous overnight, and some would argue also started the conversation about unreasonable beauty standards and sexism towards women. Though Suki has a small role in the film, it is worth the watch and also stars Kiera Knightley, Rhys Ifans, and Lesley Manville.

