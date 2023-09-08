The Big Picture Sukiyaki Western Django is a hyper-stylized blend of genres, heavily influenced by Spaghetti Westerns like A Fistful of Dollars and Django.

The film showcases Takashi Miike's knack for taking old ideas and giving them a unique twist, making it a treat for fans of Westerns.

Sukiyaki Western Django pays homage to both Italian and Japanese cinema, combining elements of samurai films and Westerns in a visually expressive and eccentric way.

Takashi Miike’s bizarre take on the Western, Sukiyaki Western Django, is merely one of five complete movies the prolific Japanese bad boy directed in 2007 (!!!), though you wouldn’t know it by the look of it: Miike’s film is an accomplished, hyper-stylized blend of half-a-dozen cinematic genres, with the most important ingredient in its formula being the Spaghetti Western flicks of Sergio Leone and Sergio Corbucci. A Fistful of Dollars and Django (obviously), its most apparent sources of influence, leave their traces throughout this Japanese flick.

At the time, making five movies in a year was par for the course for Miike, and 2007 wasn’t even his most prolific year. 2001 found the director releasing Ichii the Killer and Visitor Q, two of the goriest and most disturbing movies ever made, as well as his nightmarish acid-trip of a musical Happiness of the Katakuris, and three other films. Each of these films — as well as Miike’s filmography at large — are both entirely unique and indebted to a boozy blend of filmic influences from genres spanning the globe. Sukiyaki Western Django is arguably the auteur’s greatest example of his knack for taking old ideas and polishing them into something new, with the Dollars and Django influences making the movie a stylized, flamboyant treat for fans of Westerns.

What Is 'Sukiyaki Western Django' About?

Miike's very strange western follows a gun-slinging Man With No Name (Hideaki Itō) as he travels to an unfamiliar town where two warring clans — the white-wearing Genji and the red Heike — struggle to attain power and the town's alleged stash of gold. Meanwhile, a charming sex-worker named Shizuka (Yoshinio Kimura) is forced to work for the Genji in exchange for the safety of her son (Ruka Uchida). The nameless gunman, beckoned by both of the disputing clans, chooses instead to secretly seek a way for Shizuka to claim her revenge upon both gangs.

Meanwhile, he suggests to each clan that he'll join whoever promises him more money. Impressive with a six-shooter, the gunman is quickly in high demand. From here the plot unravels into a bloody, cartoonish cavalcade of violence, treachery, and betrayal that culminates in a bullet-ridden climax. Each of the clans commits insidious crimes for the sake of it. A chest heaping with gold becomes a prospect too invaluable to resist, and practically every damn character seeks to fulfill their vengeful bloodlust. Quentin Tarantino even finds his way into things, playing, in a particular stylish similarity to Clint Eastwood's Man With No Name character, a legendary gunman with an affinity for waxing poetic and eating sizzling-hot sukiyaki.

The movie riffs on the concept of spaghetti Westerns being an inherently Italian product, taking on a tongue-in-cheek title referencing the popular Japanese noodle dish in replacement of the staple of Italian cuisine. Where Spaghetti Westerns distinguished themselves from their predecessors with stark compositions, excessive violence, morally-ambiguous protagonists, and trim dialogue, Miike's attempt at creating a sukiyaki Western leans into its eccentricities, drawing attention to its Japanese identity through the inclusion of samurai themes, kabuki aesthetics, and the use of Japanese actors exclusive speaking English dialogue with non-native accents. Street signs that read "Nevada" are written in Japanese kanji. Katanas are carried alongside western-style revolvers. Boasting its individuality is Sukiyaki's greatest gambit, and it pays off in full.

‘A Fistful of Dollars’ Was a Direct Influence on ‘Sukiyaki Western Django’

In a sense, Sukiyaki Western Django continues an ongoing cycle of influence started long before A Fistful of Dollars. The greatest Western filmmaker to ever live, John Ford, was crucial in defining the genre, and few Western movies can escape his influence. As much as other Western filmmakers were influenced by Ford, Akira Kurosawa, the untouchable master of the jidaigeki (Japanese period film), was also crucially influenced by Ford. Watching Kurosawa's masterfully-shot epic action sequences make this clear. He took what makes Ford's work so impactful (epic wide shots, use of shadows, skillful framing highlighting violent action) and transferred it to Japanese stories, mainly samurai flicks. The impact rebounded back to westerns when Sergio Leone made an uncredited and ultimately uncanny gun-slinging remake of Kurosawa's Yojimbo as A Fistful of Dollars.

Most blatantly, Sukiyaki shares the plot of Yojimbo and Fistful almost down to the precise detail. Sure, plenty of narrative liberties are taken (Tarantino's geriatric Piringo driving around in a motorized wheelchair is weird and distinctively Miike), but the essentials follow the already-recycled plot. In all three films, a nameless wanderer enters a town that's caught in a power struggle between two rival gangs, shows off his remarkable skills, and finds ways to pit the two gangs against each other. There exists in each a female character that gives the nameless hero an opportunity to make up for his violent tendencies.

Ultimately, though, Miike draws more from Dollars than Yojimbo, with the director's zany, exuberant style more closely matching the flashy violence of Spaghetti Westerns than the elegance of Kurosawa's samurai films. It's all very expressive. The blood is a deep crimson red that looks suspiciously like paint. The characters ride along, spitting insults and acting preposterously. If Dollars cranked up Yojimbo's violence to the next logical step, Sukiyaki goes even further, harnessing Miike's love for its dark comedic possibilities. Gold also plays a vital role in Dollars and Sukiyaki both, with the invaluable metal serving as a thematic representation of the villains' insatiable greed. In each film, the two rival gangs seek the gold and are willing to skill to get it.

Itō's character shares plenty DNA with Eastwood's. Both are of the shoot-first-and-ask-questions-never variety. Both are capable of implausible feats of gunplay. Both wander around with no apparent goal and no name to go by. The similarities bleed over to other characters, too. In an explosive cold open, Tarantino's aforementioned Piringo wears an outfit almost identical to that warn by Eastwood's character in Dollars. A character even has a roll-up sheet of weapons on his horse like Lee Van Cleef's character in the Dollars sequel For a Few Dollars More. Miike riffs heavily on the Spaghetti Western genre, and there's no possible way of doing so without nodding to Dollars.

‘Django’ Shares More Than Its Name With Miike’s Film

Image via FilmRise

Apart from the obvious recycling of the Django name, Miike's film takes from Corbucci's Django film most of all. There are plenty of plot points and references that overlap: In Django, the titular character (Franco Nero) conceals a massive Gatling gun in a coffin, springing it unexpectedly upon his enemies and wreaking bloody havoc. In Sukiyaki, Kiyomori of the Heike (Kōichi Satō) does the same. Sukiyaki also continues Django's repeated use of the image of crucifixes. In Django, Nero's character, nearly dead and shooting his opponents with what might be his last breath, leans weakly on a crucifix for support. In Miike's film, the town sheriff (Teruyuki Kagawa) is ironically killed by being impaled on a cross. There's also the visually-comparable final moments in each film that take place in graveyards. In each, a character is left alone among countless graves, a visual reminder of the carnage and death each has seen throughout their respective stories.

In the final moments of Sukiyaki, the soundtrack erupts into a triumphant variation of the iconic Django theme, sung this time by veteran Japanese singer Saburō Kitajima rather than the original's Rocky Roberts. Though the song would later be used as the opening theme for Tarantino's own beloved variation on Django, it feels so right here in Miike's film. As Itō's character rides off towards his uncertain fate, the music becomes the epic soundtrack to his departure. Narratively speaking, the final moments of the film tell us via title card that Shizuka's young son ultimately travels to Italy, where he becomes known as — you guessed it — Django.

Through its own unique method, Sukiyaki Western Django weathers the path initially carved out by the groundbreaking Spaghetti Westerns by Corbucci and Leone. It stretches the boundaries of what a sensible Western might be by simultaneously playing homage to the endless tropes of the genre and outright ignoring them. In a sense, Miike does with Spaghetti Westerns what Spaghetti Westerns once did for Westerns: took the fundamentals, altered them, and built atop them something truly expressive and unique to its time.